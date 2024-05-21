Anti-trans stance led to Sophie Moermond quitting party

Earlier this month Legalise Cannabis MP Sophia Moermond announced she was leaving the party to sit as an independent, citing a “difference in strategic direction” as the reason for the decision.

The minor party held two seats in Western Australian Legislative Council, but it was well known that Moermond and Dr Brian Walker have very different views on the recognition of people who are transgender and their healthcare.

- Advertisement -

In 2023 Moermond was one of the opening speakers at the Let Women Speak event held by British activist Kellie-Jay Keen, aka Posie Parker. At the time Moermond said she was probably committing “political suicide” by sharing her views. A prophecy which seems to have come true.

It’s now been revealed that party members had opted to bump Moermond, one of only two parliamentarians they have, to the unwinnable fifth spot on their senate ticket for the 2025 election.

Sophia Moermond at the 2023 Let Women Speak event outside the Western Australian Parliament. Photography: Graeme Watson

Speaking to The West Australian Moermond acknowledged her statements at the rally had caused a rift which had led to her losing the support of party colleagues.

At the rally Moermond declared that a growing number of people who choose to detransition, opting to return to the gender they were assigned at birth, would put a massive strain on the Medicare system.

“We are creating a whole generation of children that will need lifelong medical care. I am concerned about the medical costs that already overburdened Medicare system is dealing with now.” Moermond said.

The Legalise Cannabis MP said she believed there would be a large number of people choosing to “detransition” and this would put further strain on Australia’s health system.

“I am concerned about the increase in homophobia I am seeing around the world.” Moermond said, “In particular ‘Lesbophobia’ that triggered and pushed by this movement. The denial of biological sex denies the basis for same-sex attraction, and that is homophobia.”

Despite Moermond’s claims multiple studies have shown the number of people detransitioning is extremely low.

Keen’s open mike event, which has a focus on transgender people, saw supporters significantly outnumbered by protesters.

Her stop in Perth was just one of seven events she held around Australia. At her Melbourne event a group of Neo-Nazi’s appeared adjacent to Keen’s group and making Nazi salutes and holding up a provocative sign.

After the Melbourne event Liberal leader John Pesutto led a campaign to eject MP Moira Deeming from the parliamentary party. Deeming had spoken at the event. When Keen moved on to New Zealand her appearance was overrun by protesters, she was doused in tomato juice, and she quickly fled the country.

A party spokesperson has denied Moermond’s views were a factor in her relegation of their senate ticket.

“Neither Ms Moermond’s participation in the Let Women Speak rally, nor her important work speaking out about domestic violence, had anything to do with the party’s preselection outcome.” they told The West.