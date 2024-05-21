LGBTIQA+ groups call on WA government to reject the Cass Review

A conglomerate of Western Australian LGBTIQA+ groups have called on the state government to ignore the findings of the Cass Review.

The review into transgender health care in Britain’s national health service made major recommendations to change the way the UK health service operates including a ban on youth being able to access puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

In a joint letter they call on Premier Roger Cook to recognise that there are significant flaws in the review, and the system that operated in the UK is starkly different to the processes and treatment standards used in Australia.

They ask the WA government to reject the findings of the Cass Review, continue to strive for best practice care for trans and gender diverse people, and provide reassurance to young people and their families.

They note that the report has been criticised by a wide range of health organisations including The Australian Professional Association for Transgender Health, American Academy of Paediatrics, the World

Professional Association for Transgender Health Care, and the Endocrine Society all who endorse

the use of hormonal treatments in gender diverse young people.

The also say the report should be discredited because it omitted transpeople, parents, guardians, and caregivers of trans people, and expert clinicians from the review team.

The reports dismissal of scientific reports that don’t have a double-blind structure is also raised.

“There view failed to take on board the findings of international studies, placing it at odds with

established evidence, expert consensus, and the majority of clinical guidelines globally.

“It excluded studies which did not utilise a control group, despite the clear and well-understood

ethical obstacle to the use of control groups (where care is withheld) in this area.” they wrote.

Liberal leader Libby Metham has announced that the UK report will guide her party’s policy should they be elected to government in 2025. Mettam has been criticised for failing to meet with significant LGBTIQA+ organisations or hearing from families who have had positive results from treatments from trans healthcare.

The letter is led by Rainbow Futures WA and Transfolk of WA, and is co-signed by Bi+ Community Perth, Curtin University’s Centre for Human Rights, Equal Voices WA, Gay Dads WA, GRAI, Living Proud, Perth Inner City Youth Services, PFLAG+, Pride in Peel, Pride WA, Queer Liberation Boorloo, Queer Transgender and Intersex People WA, Youth Affairs Council WA, Youth Pride Network and WAAC.

On Monday OUTinPerth highlighted that LGB Alliance Australia is offering a briefing session for Western Australian politicians calling for them to reject changes to the state’s Birth, Deaths and Marriages bill that would make it easier for people to change their gender on official documents.