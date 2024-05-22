Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Sam Morton is the most surprising musical story of 2024

Culture

Sam Morton’s debut album Daffodils & Dirt will be out on June 14th, and she’s just shared new single Double Dip Neon.

The acclaimed actor and director usually uses her full name of Samantha and has led a long career in film and television.

- Advertisement -

Many viewers first got to know her from the gritty British 90’s drama Band of Gold. She’s gone on to appear in films including Minority Report, Jane Eyre, Sweet and Lowdown, John Carter, In America, Control and The Libertine.

She terrified us as the evil Alpha in The Walking Dead, won acclaim for her portrayal of killer Myra Hindley in Longford, and made her directorial debut with the film The Unloved.

Now Morton has shortened her name and launched an unexpected music career.  Teaming up with producer and co-songwriter Richard Russell, Sam Morton brings bluesy, hazy, trip-hop sounds to the fore.

Their album features 12 tracks and guest appearances from Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, Jack Peñate and additional vocalist Ali Campbell.

The collaboration came about after Morton appeared on BBC’s iconic radio show Desert Island Discs in October 2020 and Russell happened to be listening.

The weekly show, which has been running since 1942, asks a guest to chat about their life and career while sharing 8 songs they’d take with them if they were to be marooned on a desert island.

Rusell was struck not only by her Morton’s musical choices, including a shared love of one song in particular I Remember by Molly Drake) but by the way the music weaved through her lived experiences.

The pair connected and corresponded, swapping ideas, sketches and stream-of-consciousnesses. Finally, months later, they met in the studio and engaged in a period of spontaneous, intense and open-ended collaboration, one which proved to be a cathartic musical process for both parties. Daffodils & Dirt, completed during 2023, is the captivating result.

Double Dip Neon is the latest single and it’s got a dance vibe, and musical trainspotters might notice it uses a sample from It’s Alright by Sterling Void and Paris Brightledge.

Sam Morton – Double Dip Neon

Let’s Walk in the Night, is one of the album’s more ethereal moments. Morton directed its dreamy video that features Safia Oakley-Green and Conrad Khan.

Let’s Walk the Night by Sam Morton

They’ve also made an appearance on Later…with Jools Holland where they performed the song.

Sam Morton on Latter…With Jools Holland.

Cry Without End was the first taste of their musical output.

Cry Without End by Sam Morton.

The album will feature the songs, Highwood House, Hungerhill Road, Purple Yellow, The Little White Cloud That Cried, Kaleidescope, Cry Without End, Broxtowe Girl, Let’s Walk the Night, Greenstone, Double Dip Neon, The Shadowm and Loved By God.  

Latest

Culture

Review | ‘Radical’ shares the story of an inspirational teacher

0
This Spanish language film has been winning awards for its inspirational true story.
News

LGBTIQA+ groups call on WA government to reject the Cass Review

0
The y argue that we already have best practice in Australia.
Local

Anti-trans stance led to Sophia Moermond quitting party

0
The party had opted to move Moermond to an unwinnable spot on their senate ticket.
News

IAS urges protection of health services in Gaza

0
People living with HIV are now without vital healthcare services when they are most needed.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Review | ‘Radical’ shares the story of an inspirational teacher

0
This Spanish language film has been winning awards for its inspirational true story.
News

LGBTIQA+ groups call on WA government to reject the Cass Review

0
The y argue that we already have best practice in Australia.
Local

Anti-trans stance led to Sophia Moermond quitting party

0
The party had opted to move Moermond to an unwinnable spot on their senate ticket.
News

IAS urges protection of health services in Gaza

0
People living with HIV are now without vital healthcare services when they are most needed.
Culture

UK artist Matt Maltese to tour Australia

0
The first show will be in Perth this November.

Review | ‘Radical’ shares the story of an inspirational teacher

OUTinPerth -
This Spanish language film has been winning awards for its inspirational true story.
Read more

LGBTIQA+ groups call on WA government to reject the Cass Review

Graeme Watson -
The y argue that we already have best practice in Australia.
Read more

Anti-trans stance led to Sophia Moermond quitting party

Graeme Watson -
The party had opted to move Moermond to an unwinnable spot on their senate ticket.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture