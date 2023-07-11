Comedian Christian Hull is ready to tour the nation

Comedian Christian Hull is heading around the nation with his new show, and he’s got a swathe of new stories to tell.

The four-state tour kicks off with two shows in Melbourne on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th of September at The Comic’s Lounge before heading across the country for an appearance at the Astor Theatre Perth on Friday 15th September.

He’ll then head to Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Friday 22nd September. Then it’s back to his home ground of Brisbane for a huge show at The Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday 30th September.

Hull’s new show is called Only Fans: A Journey of Discovery. The comedian launched an Only Fans page earlier this year, crediting singer Sam Smith with giving him more body confidence.

Best recognised for his enthusiasm over a t-shirt folder, excitement over guessing paint colours, reactions to content like 5-minute craft hacks and trying to find the soy sauce Coles mini, Christian brings that same irrepressible, infectious energy to his live shows.

The comedian has millions of followers on social media platforms and has had great success with his previous tours Complete Drivel and What a Mess. Complete Drivel is also the name of his popular podcast. Hull detailed his life in his best-selling memoir Leave Me Alone.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday 14 July at 11am local times.

Ticket Details

PRE-SALE: THU 13 JUL. Runs for 24h from 11am (local times) or until pre-sale allocation is exhausted.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE: FRI 14 JUL (11am local times)

FRI 8 SEP & SAT 9 SEP ▪ 7pm

The Comic’s Lounge

MELBOURNE, VIC

TICKETS

FRI 15 SEP ▪ 8pm

Astor Theatre

PERTH, WA

TICKETS

FRI 22 SEP ▪ 8pm

Factory Theatre

SYDNEY, NSW

TICKETS

SAT 30 SEP ▪ 8pm

The Fortitude Music Hall

BRISBANE, QLD

TICKETS

