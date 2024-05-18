Resources sector comes together to celebrate IDAHOBIT

Representatives of leading companies in the resources sector gather to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

While many companies in the resources sector have their own individual groups to support and champion LGBTIQA+ team members, overarching organisation Pride in Resources allows for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

On Friday night saw a gathering at the rooftop function space of GHD Engineering, Architecture and Construction Services that was hosted by local drag identities BarbieQ and Alexas Armstrong.

BarbieQ, Riahna J Kolatowicz, Fiona Hedley and Alexas Armstrong.

In a series of speeches LGBTQ+ people and allies in the resource industry shared their personal experiences and emphasised the need for greater understanding, support, and inclusivity.

Speakers highlighted the importance of representation and stressed the need for collective action and advocacy to drive meaningful change.

They also noted the importance of authenticity, understanding, and allyship in leadership. While great progress has been made in the resources sector, the various speakers stressed the need for encouraging an even more welcoming environment in their industry.

Mike Nolan, Executive Leader – Energy and Resources at GHD, shared his experience as parent with children entering the workforce.

Nolan said he was proud to be part of an organisation that had a commitment to inclusivity and diversity that was focused on fostering an environment or belonging and trust where everyone could be their authentic self.

“I was the father of three sons, now I am the father of two sons and a daughter.” Nolan shared revealing how incredibly proud he was of his daughter Eris who is halfway through a Project Management internship with the company.

Fiona Hedley from Worley spoke about the importance of allies taking an active role in supporting and welcoming LGBTIQA+ team members.



“We’re surrounded tonight by such a passionate and dedicated community which means a lot to all of us.

“Our commitment is as a collective of enthusiastic individuals within the resources industry, we are steadfast in our commitment to championing LGBTQ advocacy, fostering best practices and nurturing an inclusive culture throughout our workplaces.

Hedley noted that the group had already archived a lot since they first came together in August 2022, meeting monthly to share knowledge and ideas.

Riahna J Kolatowicz from WEIR Minerals, who chairs the Pride in Resources group, spoke about how as a teenager growing up in Kalgoorlie she enjoyed the sense of acceptance in the tightknit community shattering the myth that outback mining towns are not accepting of diversity in sexuality or gender.

“Growing up in Kelgoorlie I found it to be one of the most accepting places I’ve ever known, despite the town sometimes getting a bad rap.” Kolatowicz recalled. “Acceptance was all I ever knew.”

Speaking about the amount of energy people are sometimes forced to expend creating a false persona in workplaces that are not accepting of their relationships or background, Kolatowicz said it better that people are allowed to bring their whole selves to the workplace, and then put all their energy into their job roles.

“My primary motivation and passion for driving change in the resource industry is to create the environment where individuals can fully express their true self without the need of self-editing and leaving part of their identity behind when they head to work.” Kolatowicz said.

Alyce Schotte from Pride in Diversity spoke about how the mining oil and gas sector is an industry area where people are still more likely to keep their sexuality or gender identity a secret when compared to other industries.

Schotte said while many companies have policies and strategies to ensure that LGBTIQA+ people are welcomed, its essential new employees are aware of their stance from the moment they sign up to an organisation. The LGBTIQA+ rights advocate said research had shown that the industry in still had a long way to go to make people feel completely welcome.



“We still see for those people who are not out at all, that gap’s not closing. Because the message isn’t hitting the front door before people are looking at getting into your organisations. They’re not seeing that it is okay to walk in, day one, as myself.”

Mike Erickson, a former Senior Vice President at AngloGold Ashanti, shared his experience of bringing about change from a senior management position.



“I’m ashamed to say that I haven’t been an active ally all of my life, I been a passive ally.” Erickson said reflecting on his long experience in the sector.

Erickson, who is a director at the Minerals Council of Australia, shared that LGBTIQA+ inclusion was not something he really considered as a workplace issue until one of his own children came out.

“I regard it as a gift, an awakening.” Erickson said of his son’s announcement six years ago, “It made me think about how important it was for him to be himself around his family. Then I thought, crikey – what about the business!”

Erickson said it suddenly dawned on him that of the thousands of staff he and his senior management colleagues led, there would also be people facing the same challenges. He said leaders in business have a responsibility to ensure they create a culture that embraces LGBTIQA+ people.

“You’ve really got to reflect on your own actions, because people are looking at you, you’ve got a significant opportunity to actually craft and mold a culture in the place where you work.

Erickson said great leaders were both empathetic and authentic, and good leadership and allyship went hand in hand.

“My call is to become an active ally. You can do that simply, with being more visible, being prepared to talk to people, and just treat them like human beings. Reach out and do what you can for the for the human beings that work in your business.” Erickson urged aspiring leaders at the gathering.

Find out more about Pride in Resources at their LinkedIn page.