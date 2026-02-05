Comedian Larry Dean joins Saturday Night Live! UK

Comedian Larry Dean has been announced as part of the cast of the new UK version of Saturday Night Live!

The American version of the show has been running for over fifty years and is a comedy institution, now a UK edition is being launched and will start screening in March.

Larry Dean.

Dean said being part of the inaugural cast was dream come true.

“There have been so many people who have appeared on Saturday Night Live, either as hosts or part of the cast, that are my comedy heroes like Jim Carrey, Richard Pryor, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey,” he said. “It’s always been my dream to do acting and stand-up, so this is exactly what I want to be doing.”

The British version will feature eleven cast members and will initally run for six weeks, it’ll feature musical guests, guest hosts and a British take on The Weekend Update desk.

Joining Dean in the cast are comedians Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Do you think we could do an Australian version?