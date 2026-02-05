Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Comedian Larry Dean joins Saturday Night Live! UK

Culture

Comedian Larry Dean has been announced as part of the cast of the new UK version of Saturday Night Live!

The American version of the show has been running for over fifty years and is a comedy institution, now a UK edition is being launched and will start screening in March.

- Advertisement -
Larry Dean.

Dean said being part of the inaugural cast was dream come true.

“There have been so many people who have appeared on Saturday Night Live, either as hosts or part of the cast, that are my comedy heroes like Jim Carrey, Richard Pryor, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey,” he said. “It’s always been my dream to do acting and stand-up, so this is exactly what I want to be doing.”

The British version will feature eleven cast members and will initally run for six weeks, it’ll feature musical guests, guest hosts and a British take on The Weekend Update desk.

Joining Dean in the cast are comedians Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Do you think we could do an Australian version?

Latest

Culture

Mark of Cain member Josie Scott shares that she is transgender

0
Josie Scott, the guitarist in Australian alternative metal band...
Culture

Pedro Pascals signs on for Todd Haynes’ ‘De Noche’

0
Pascal will take over the role abandoned by Joaquin Phoenix.
Culture

‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

0
Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story.
News

Mardi Gras CEO welcomes government’s clear support

0
Jesse Matheson has welcomed the Labor government's support, as the Liberals call for Mardi Gras to be defunded.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Mark of Cain member Josie Scott shares that she is transgender

0
Josie Scott, the guitarist in Australian alternative metal band...
Culture

Pedro Pascals signs on for Todd Haynes’ ‘De Noche’

0
Pascal will take over the role abandoned by Joaquin Phoenix.
Culture

‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

0
Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story.
News

Mardi Gras CEO welcomes government’s clear support

0
Jesse Matheson has welcomed the Labor government's support, as the Liberals call for Mardi Gras to be defunded.
News

Minns government rejects Liberals call to defund Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

0
Shadow NSW Arts Minister Chris Rath has called for Mardi Gras to be stripped of all government support.

Mark of Cain member Josie Scott shares that she is transgender

Graeme Watson -
Josie Scott, the guitarist in Australian alternative metal band The Mark of Cain, has shared that she is transgender. The band has been a constant...
Read more

Pedro Pascals signs on for Todd Haynes’ ‘De Noche’

OUTinPerth -
Pascal will take over the role abandoned by Joaquin Phoenix.
Read more

‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

OUTinPerth -
Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture