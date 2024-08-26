Community groups share solidarity statement ahead of Albany Special Council Meeting

Western Australian LGBTQIA+ advocacy and support groups have shared a joint statement in solidarity with Albany’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Futures WA, a consortium of local LGBTQIA+ organisations, and Albany Pride have made the announcement ahead of a Special Electors’ Meeting to be held at Albany Council tonight.

The meeting was scheduled after activist group Keep Children Safe Albany filed a petition with 350 signatures of 350 local residents who raised concerns about events run as part of the council funded Albany Pride Festival in February and sex education books being too accessible in the local library.

The group fronted by former One Nation candidate Michelle Kinsella recently held a community meeting to outline their concerns in the town, finding support from local council and Liberal party candidate Thomas Brough and independent MLC Sophia Moermond.

You can read Rainbow Futures WA and Albany Pride’s full statement below:

“We stand together against hate and bigotry.

“We call on everyone to join us in this crucial endeavour to ensure LGBTIQA+ young people and their families can thrive and flourish in safe and empowered lives free from discrimination.

“We care deeply about the safety of children; many of us are also parents who work hard to safeguard them against abuse and harm.

“Local organisations like Albany Pride play an important role in creating inclusive, welcoming and safer regional communities. Unfortunately, these groups must increasingly stand against confused bigotry that uses division for electoral gain. It is up to adults to show young people, who are often the targets of this misinformation, that we have their backs and that they can grow up proud of who they are.

“Moral panic over book content doesn’t keep children safe. Sanitising libraries so they reflect only one perspective doesn’t keep children safe. Attempting to divide a town with bigotry doesn’t keep children safe – it actively harms them.

“If people are serious about keeping children safe, they can contribute to welcoming environments where all children are accepted for who they are and supported in their communities. Our communities are strong and powerful.

“Opposition to our existence in public spaces is part of the increased prejudice, hate and harassment against LGBTIQA+ people in this country. This underscores the critical need to resist these baseless attacks. LGBTIQA+ people have the same right as anyone to feel welcome and participate fully in public life, free from discrimination.

“We must come together urgently to show that hate and misinformation will not win.”

Community groups and leaders share their support

A range of community leaders and groups have voiced their support for Albany’s LGBTIQA+ community as part of this solidarity statement.

Equal Voices WA, Queer, Transgender and Intersex People of Colour WA (QTIPoC WA), Parents, Families and Friends of the LGBTQIA+ Community (PFLAG+ Perth), Youth Pride Network, TransFolk of WA, WAAC and Living Proud WA are among those showing their support.

Reverend Chris Bedding, representative for faith-based inclusion organisation Equal Voices WA, calls on fellow believers to “support love and inclusion and turn away from cruelty and unkindness.”

“Despite the harm that some churches inflict on children, vulnerable adults and queer people, we celebrate our identity as Christian LGBTQIA+ people. Every church and community is made safer by evidence-based, age-appropriate education and resources.”

TransFolk of WA restated their commitment to advocating for a future where everyone, regardless of their gender identity, can live openly and authentically without fear of discrimination.

“TransFolk of WA stands in solidarity with the LGBTIQA+ community in Albany and regional communities across the state.

“We urge local authorities, businesses, and community organisations to take steps to create a safer, more inclusive environment.”

Queer, Transgender and Intersex People of Colour WA (QTIPoC WA) add their voice to the chorus of solidarity, and urge Albany Council to do the same.

“The misinformation being spread by a small but growing group in Albany will have dangerous consequences for the wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities, in Albany and beyond.

“These misinformed, hateful, and archaic views are nothing but discrimination, under the guise of care and concern.”

WAAC CEO Dr Daniel Vujcich adds that he believes it’s important LGBTIQA+ people are recognised as valued members of regional communities.

“WAAC is committed to the creation of inclusive communities, recognising that LGBTIQA+ people living in regional WA face unique challenges,” Dr Vujcich said.

“We stand in solidarity with Albany Pride’s commitment to ensuring their community members feel safe, respected, affirmed and celebrated.”

Meaghan Holden, CEO of Living Proud WA, highlights the LGBTIQA+ community continues to face significant health, mental health and wellbeing challenges.

“The need for comprehensive, evidence-based insights has never been more critical. Anti-LGBTIQA+ views such as those expressed in Albany recently are fringe, misinformed, and not representative of the broader community,” Holden said.

“When misinformation and hate speech targeting LGBTIQA+ people is spread, it is dangerous. It greatly impacts on the day-to-day experience of LGBTIQA+ people’s lives and mental wellbeing.

“To our queer and trans community in Albany and all regional areas in WA, we see you – you are vibrant and resilient, with equal rights to safety and privacy.

“We stand in solidarity with Albany Pride and all regional LGBTIQA+ communities in WA to flourish and thrive, to live their best life and to be able to dream of positive futures and enjoy all the same things as other people do.”

PFLAG+ Perth noted the significance of LGBTQIA+ youth inclusion initiative Wear It Purple Day, which falls on Friday 30 August this year.

“It’s a day and movement specifically promoting love, support and acceptance of our young people. In partnership with many other organisations the Parents, Families and Friends of the LGBTQIA+ community (PFLAG+ Perth) will be participating in showing visible support by giving several educational presentations this week.

“We know that factual information and age appropriate education play a vital role in nurturing our young people and supporting their growth into healthy and happy adults, giving them the tools they need to protect themselves and respect others.

“We stand with Albany Pride and the wider Albany community – who speak from their hearts and not from ignorance and fear.”

Youth-led advocacy group Youth Pride Network say that “LGBTIQA+ hate speech and misinformation have no place in Western Australia or beyond.”

“Every young LGBTIQA+ individual has the right to safe spaces where they can connect with peers, find a sense of belonging, and build community, especially when school environments fail to provide safety. With 67% of young LGBTIQA+ individuals reporting being called a slur in high school, the urgent need for supportive spaces is undeniable.

“In regional towns, young LGBTIQA+ people face even greater barriers: limited access to inclusive services, scarce community resources, and a profound lack of understanding from peers and adults. These obstacles only deepen their sense of isolation and hinder their ability to find the support they need.

“Albany Pride is essential to the Albany community, ensuring that our young LGBTIQA+ individuals have the mental health support and community connections necessary for their well-being to thrive.

“At the Youth Pride Network, auspiced by the Youth Affairs Council WA, we are resolute in our commitment to child safety and empowerment. Our mission is to create spaces where young people are free to express themselves, confident in their identities, and supported in their journeys.

“The Youth Pride Network stands in solidarity with Albany Pride and their initiatives dedicated to ensuring every young LGBTIQA+ person can flourish within a safe and inclusive community.”

Albany Pride, community members and allies will be gathering outside the Albany Town Hall for a peaceful protest of tonight’s meeting.

The Special Electors Meeting will be held from 6:30pm on Monday, 26 August.