Composer Ludovico Einaudi returns to Australia and New Zealand in 2026

One of the world’s most popular classical music composers, Ludovico Einaudi, will tour Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2026 to perform music from his new album, The Summer Portraits along with classics from his deep repertoire.

Commencing in Sydney with an unprecedented musical residency of six extraordinary concerts in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall from 23 – 29 January 2026, the seven-piece live show then tour to Auckland, Wellington, Melbourne and Perth.

- Advertisement -

Einaudi will perform at the Fremantle Arts Centre on 7th and 8th February.

Drawing upon neo-classical, pop, ambient, rock and experimental styles to create a sound that transcends boundaries and generations, Einaudi’s hauntingly beautiful and evocative music has made him the most-streamed classical artist of all time, exceeding 39 billion streams globally with monthly Spotify listeners surpassing those of the classical giants Mozart and Beethoven.

Released in January 2025, The Summer Portraits is a lush return to full-band arrangements and textures, the result of a cascade of personal memories triggered by sun, summer and family holidays.

The single Rose Bay is named after the Sydney suburb where Einaudi’s grandfather, Wando Aldrovandi, emigrated in the 1930s to escape the Italy’s Fascist government.

Einaudi will be accompanied by his stellar six-piece ensemble featuring violin, cello, guitar, percussions, bass, keyboard and accordion, – offering audiences a rare chance to experience one of the world’s most beloved and cherished composers and pianists live in concert.



“Australia has always held a special place in my heart.” Einaudi said announcing the tour. “When I tour there, I feel embraced by an audience that is open, warm, and deeply attentive. But my bond goes even further back: my grandfather spent half of his life in Australia, and my mother filled my childhood with stories of its landscapes and people. Those tales became part of my imagination, and over time Australia has become woven into my very DNA.”

When the musician played a show in Perth in 2017 OUTinPerth have the experience a 5-star review.

Tickets on sale at artsprojects.com.au on Friday 3 October.