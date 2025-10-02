Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Composer Ludovico Einaudi returns to Australia and New Zealand in 2026

Culture

One of the world’s most popular classical music composers, Ludovico Einaudi, will tour Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2026 to perform music from his new album, The Summer Portraits along with classics from his deep repertoire.

Commencing in Sydney with an unprecedented musical residency of six extraordinary concerts in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall from 23 – 29 January 2026, the seven-piece live show then tour to Auckland, Wellington, Melbourne and Perth.

- Advertisement -

Einaudi will perform at the Fremantle Arts Centre on 7th and 8th February.

Drawing upon neo-classical, pop, ambient, rock and experimental styles to create a sound that transcends boundaries and generations, Einaudi’s hauntingly beautiful and evocative music has made him the most-streamed classical artist of all time, exceeding 39 billion streams globally with monthly Spotify listeners surpassing those of the classical giants Mozart and Beethoven.

Released in January 2025, The Summer Portraits is a lush return to full-band arrangements and textures, the result of a cascade of personal memories triggered by sun, summer and family holidays.

The single Rose Bay is named after the Sydney suburb where Einaudi’s grandfather, Wando Aldrovandi, emigrated in the 1930s to escape the Italy’s Fascist government.

Einaudi will be accompanied by his stellar six-piece ensemble featuring violin, cello, guitar, percussions, bass, keyboard and accordion, – offering audiences a rare chance to experience one of the world’s most beloved and cherished composers and pianists live in concert.

“Australia has always held a special place in my heart.” Einaudi said announcing the tour. “When I tour there, I feel embraced by an audience that is open, warm, and deeply attentive. But my bond goes even further back: my grandfather spent half of his life in Australia, and my mother filled my childhood with stories of its landscapes and people. Those tales became part of my imagination, and over time Australia has become woven into my very DNA.”

When the musician played a show in Perth in 2017 OUTinPerth have the experience a 5-star review.

Tickets on sale at artsprojects.com.au on Friday 3 October.

 

Latest

Lifestyle

Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

0
Michelle shares her journey with cancer and highlights the importance of regular screening.
Culture

Bibliophile |Gus and the Burning Stone by Troy Hunter

0
Troy Hunter continues the adventures of teen sleuth Gus in his latest YA novel.
Community

Funding available to support young people in Western Australia

0
The WA government has launched a grant scheme with up to $10,000 available for projects.
News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

0
Michelle shares her journey with cancer and highlights the importance of regular screening.
Culture

Bibliophile |Gus and the Burning Stone by Troy Hunter

0
Troy Hunter continues the adventures of teen sleuth Gus in his latest YA novel.
Community

Funding available to support young people in Western Australia

0
The WA government has launched a grant scheme with up to $10,000 available for projects.
News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.

Screening Saves Lives: Michelle’s courage saved her life

Graeme Watson -
Michelle shares her journey with cancer and highlights the importance of regular screening.
Read more

Bibliophile |Gus and the Burning Stone by Troy Hunter

OUTinPerth -
Troy Hunter continues the adventures of teen sleuth Gus in his latest YA novel.
Read more

Funding available to support young people in Western Australia

OUTinPerth -
The WA government has launched a grant scheme with up to $10,000 available for projects.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture