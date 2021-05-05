Connect with community at this month’s LGBTQIA+ Youth Weekend Meet Up



LGBTQIA+ young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are invited to join in this month’s LGBTQIA+ Youth Weekend Meet Up.

Held across Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd May, the event is an opportunity to come together and connect with other young people in our communities for a great weekend, while learning more about healthy relationships, mental health and LGBTQIA+ services.

The event is being run by the WA AIDS Council – who run LGBTQIA+ youth service Freedom Centre – in conjunction with The Base Belmont, The City of Belmont, WA Mental Health Commission and The Y.

The event is also free to attend, and food will be provided!

LGBTQIA+ Youth Weekend Meet Up will be at Belmont Youth Centre on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd May. For more information, head to bit.ly/waacworkshops.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.