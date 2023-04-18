Connections Nightclub among venues in measles alert for Perth

LGBTQIA+ venue Connections Nightclub has been named in a list of places recently visited by someone with a confirmed case of measles.

Infected while overseas, the person visited a number of Perth venues while they were infectious between Friday 7 April and Thursday 13 April.

The Health Department’s Director of Communicable Diseases Dr Paul Armstrong said public health staff were contacting people who were exposed, where they are known.

“We wish to advise the person also caught a number of public transport routes while infectious and it is not possible for us to trace everyone who was travelling at those times, to warn them about the potential risk.”

All dates, times and routes travelled by the person while infectious are listed below.

There is no current or ongoing risk of acquiring measles from taking these public transport routes – potential exposure occurred only on the dates and times specified.

“Measles is a serious and highly contagious viral illness spread by tiny droplets released when infected people cough and sneeze,” Dr Armstrong warned.

“Children and adults without measles immunity who were inadvertently exposed during this period are at risk of being infected and should be vigilant for the onset of symptoms.”

People with measles typically develop symptoms around 10 days after being exposed to the virus, but this can vary from seven to 18 days.

Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and sore eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash three or four days later. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

“Anyone who has had a potential exposure to measles and who develops a fever with these early symptoms should see a doctor,” Dr Armstrong said.

“It is important to call ahead before travelling to a clinic or Emergency Department so that they can isolate you from infecting other patients and staff when you arrive.”

Every measles case is treated as a public health emergency because of the risk of local spread and the potentially severe nature of the disease.

Those most vulnerable to infection include infants too young to be vaccinated, those with compromised immune systems and pregnant women, who are not already immune through vaccination or previous infection.

Naturally occurring measles has been eliminated from Australia for around 25 years thanks to high vaccination coverage. Small outbreaks sometimes occur, sparked by residents or visitors who were infected overseas.

Numerous countries are currently experiencing outbreaks of measles and people travelling to these countries are at risk if they do not have immunity to the illness.

People born in or after 1966 should make sure they have had two documented doses of a measles vaccine at some stage in their life. If unsure, they should see their doctor for a vaccination before going abroad.

People born before 1966 are usually immune to measles because they had the illness as a child.

Complications following measles can be serious and include ear infections and pneumonia in about 10 per cent of cases. Around 30 per cent of cases require a hospital admission and about one person in every 1,000 will develop encephalitis, inflammation of the brain.

People who are concerned they may have measles and require medical advice after hours can contact healthdirect on 1800 022 222.

For more information about measles, visit the HealthyWA website.

* Be vigilant for symptoms if you visited the following locations on the days/times listed below:

Woolworths Subiaco 29 Station St, Subiaco Saturday 8 April 9am-10am

29 Station St, Subiaco Connections Nightclub 81 James St, Northbridge Saturday, 8 April 10pm-1.30am

81 James St, Northbridge Altlas Food & Coffee 1238 Hay St, West Perth Monday, 10 April 12pm-2.15pm

1238 Hay St, West Perth Priceline Pharmacy 24 Rokeby Road, Subiaco Wednesday, 12 April 11am-12pm

Monitor for symptoms if you caught a train on the following dates, times and routes:

Friday 7 April at 2.45pm from Subiaco to Perth Station

Friday 7 April at 10.30pm from Perth to Subiaco Station

Saturday 8 April at 2.10pm from Subiaco to Mosman Park Station

Saturday 8 April at 3.20pm from Mosman Park to Subiaco Station

Saturday 8 April at 9.30pm from Subiaco to Perth Station

Sunday 9 April at 2.45pm from Subiaco to Perth Station

Sunday 9 April at 10.30pm from Perth to Subiaco Station

Monday 10 April at 10.45am from Subiaco to City West Station

Monday 10 April at 2.45pm from Subiaco to Perth Station

Monday 10 April at 10.30pm from Perth to Subiaco Station

Be vigilant for symptoms if you caught the 950 bus on Tuesday 11 April at 2.30pm from Unihall (UWA) to Elizabeth Quay Bus Station.

Source: WA Health

