Couch Potato | ‘And Just Like That…’ Carrie Bradshaw’s life became really boring

The third series of Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… has arrived and it’s as engaging as watching some slow drying paint dry slowly.

The first instalment of the latest adventures of Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie and extra gal pals Seema, and Lisa Todd Wexley couldn’t have been more boring.

Spoilers ahead, Carrie has been choosing furniture for her new townhouse, Charlotte is defending miniature bulldog Richard Burton’s reputation against his arch rival Peanut, while Miranda is hanging on in lesbian bars desperate for attention.



Seema’s film director boyfriend is still paying more attention to making a film that her, and Lisa Todd Wexley had a development meeting about her documentary series that shows about unsung Black women, where network executives ask if she can Michelle Obama into an episode.

LTW must have failed film class 101, cause I swear everyone whose worked in film and television has been in THAT meeting.

Carrie at one stage wears a hat that looks like a laundry hamper. Watch it for the hat.

And Just Like That… is streaming on HBO Max with new episodes each week. I thought this show would imporve after Che Diaz departed.

‘Department Q’ is the new police series from the makers of ‘The Queens Gambit’

There was a write up of this show in The West Australian this week which spoke about how many people missed the classic British cop drama The Bill, and how there’s a space in our hearts left by the show that went off the air in 2010. So let’s get this out of the way, the only similarities are – it’s got police in it. If you are looking for a show to fill you’re former love of The Bill track down Blues Lines.

Department Q follows DCI Carl Morch played by Matthew Goode, who you might remember from later seasons of Downton Abbey. He’s returning to work after being shot alongside his partner DS Hardy played by familiar face Jamie Sives. Hardy has been left paralysed, and Morch visits him in hospital regularly. As part of his return to work he has to meet regularly with his psychologist played by Kelly MacDonald.

Returning to work the tetchy and grumble some Morch is put in charge of a new department tasked with solving cold cases. He’s given a failed cadet, and a IT guy who is a former policeman from Syria who is a refugee. It’s like New Tricks but dark and gloomy.

The series is set in Scotland but is based on a successful series of books by Danish author Carl Adler-Olsen. The author’s written 10 novels in the series, and they’ve already been made into a successful Nordic film series.

Catch it on Netflix.

BBC says there’s no truth to stories that Ncuti Gatwa has been dumped from Doctor Who

The latest series of Doctor Who comes to an end this afternoon. The BBC have dismissed reports that star Ncuti Gatwa has been dropped from the show and production partner Disney are ready to walk away form the iconic sci-fi series.

Gatwa has played the iconic time traveler for two seasons, which will filmed almost back-to-back, and he’s certainly an in-demand talent that the BBC may struggle to keep hold of if his contract was only for the two seasons funded under the production deal.

“As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs and any other claims are just pure speculation.” a BBC spokesperson said.

“The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air.” they added.

The War Between the Land and the Sea is a spin-off series featuring the Doctor’s regular earthbound allies UNIT battling former foes the Sea Devils. It will feature regular UNIT characters Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Colonel Christopher Ibrahim, and scientist Shirley Bingham. Russell Tovey, who has previously appeared in Doctor Who on several occasions will play a new character. Gugu Mbatha-Raw also appears, she previously played Tish Jones on the program – but it is believed she’ll be playing a new character.

Stan has a whole heap of new movies that you might have missed

Streaming service Stan had added some new titles to it’s catalogue that you might have missed when they were first released.

The Coleman Domingo movie Sing Sing has just been added, plus the biopic of Liberace Behind the Candelabra. The Hugh Jackman led musical The Greatest Showman has also been added, alongside the classic comedy Connie and Carla, and drama My Policeman.

‘Adults’ arrives on Disney

New series Adults follows five friends in their 20’s sharing a home in Queens, New York. Samir, Billie, Issa and Anton are joined by new housemate Paul.

It’s a comedic take on a world with cancel culture, identity politics, peer pressure and sexual politics. There series has eight episodes.