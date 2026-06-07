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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Worth a Read: Check out these news stories from around the web

News

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.

Blueprint of a cure: The rare people who are invulnerable to HIV

Among the millions of people living with HIV are a very few who appear to have a natural immunity to the disease. This report from the BBC looks into those described as “elite controllers”, the half a percent of people who have HIV but survive without any medical interventions.

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Read the story.

Pride flagged for removal

Writing in The Western Independent Rachel Jennings shares the challenges being faced by the University of Notre Dame’s LGBTQIA+ club who say they feel unsafe and uncomfortable after being taken to task over the display of pride flags on campus.

Read the story.

20 queer reads that everyone needs on their bookshelf

If you’re a bookwork you’ll love this list from British Vogue that nominates 20 essential queer reads. Ocean Vuong, Alice Walker, Patricia Highsmith, and Virginia Woolf all make the cut, but there’s some unexpected inclusions too.

Read the story.

U.S. support for LGBTQ+ issues remains down from peak

This report from Gallop show show support for a range of LGBTIQA+ issues is dropping in the USA. Support for marriage equality, transgender rights, and acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people is slowly falling away.

Read the report.

Latest

Culture

The reboot of the Australian version of ‘The Traitors’ arrives this August

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The Traitors Australia returns with a major reboot, new host Gretel Killeen, and a cast packed with reality TV favourites.
News

Gold Coast player Max Knobel under investigation for alleged use of homophobic slur

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Gold Coast Suns ruckman Max Knobel is under AFL investigation following an alleged homophobic slur during a VFL match.
Culture

Spin It: Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & Mouse on Mars, Baby Cool, Kinobe and Matías Aguayo

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New records from Lee 'Scratch' Perry & Mouse on Mars, Baby Cool, Kinobe and Matías Aguayo.
History

On This Gay Day | Mathematician Alan Turing died in 1954

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Alan Turing's accomplishments were not recognised until after his death.

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Don't miss

Culture

The reboot of the Australian version of ‘The Traitors’ arrives this August

0
The Traitors Australia returns with a major reboot, new host Gretel Killeen, and a cast packed with reality TV favourites.
News

Gold Coast player Max Knobel under investigation for alleged use of homophobic slur

0
Gold Coast Suns ruckman Max Knobel is under AFL investigation following an alleged homophobic slur during a VFL match.
Culture

Spin It: Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & Mouse on Mars, Baby Cool, Kinobe and Matías Aguayo

0
New records from Lee 'Scratch' Perry & Mouse on Mars, Baby Cool, Kinobe and Matías Aguayo.
History

On This Gay Day | Mathematician Alan Turing died in 1954

0
Alan Turing's accomplishments were not recognised until after his death.
Culture

Couch Potato | Tip Toe, Euphoria and Rolf Harris: Primetime Predator

0
Russell T Davies’ Tip Toe opens with a shocking scene, balancing creeping fear and sharp humour across a gripping first two episodes.

The reboot of the Australian version of ‘The Traitors’ arrives this August

OUTinPerth -
The Traitors Australia returns with a major reboot, new host Gretel Killeen, and a cast packed with reality TV favourites.
Read more

Gold Coast player Max Knobel under investigation for alleged use of homophobic slur

OUTinPerth -
Gold Coast Suns ruckman Max Knobel is under AFL investigation following an alleged homophobic slur during a VFL match.
Read more

Spin It: Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & Mouse on Mars, Baby Cool, Kinobe and Matías Aguayo

Graeme Watson -
New records from Lee 'Scratch' Perry & Mouse on Mars, Baby Cool, Kinobe and Matías Aguayo.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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