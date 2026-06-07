Worth a Read: Check out these news stories from around the web

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.

Blueprint of a cure: The rare people who are invulnerable to HIV

Among the millions of people living with HIV are a very few who appear to have a natural immunity to the disease. This report from the BBC looks into those described as “elite controllers”, the half a percent of people who have HIV but survive without any medical interventions.

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Read the story.

Pride flagged for removal

Writing in The Western Independent Rachel Jennings shares the challenges being faced by the University of Notre Dame’s LGBTQIA+ club who say they feel unsafe and uncomfortable after being taken to task over the display of pride flags on campus.

Read the story.

20 queer reads that everyone needs on their bookshelf

If you’re a bookwork you’ll love this list from British Vogue that nominates 20 essential queer reads. Ocean Vuong, Alice Walker, Patricia Highsmith, and Virginia Woolf all make the cut, but there’s some unexpected inclusions too.

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U.S. support for LGBTQ+ issues remains down from peak

This report from Gallop show show support for a range of LGBTIQA+ issues is dropping in the USA. Support for marriage equality, transgender rights, and acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people is slowly falling away.

Read the report.