Worth a Read: Check out these news stories from around the web

Blueprint of a cure: The rare people who are invulnerable to HIV
Among the millions of people living with HIV are a very few who appear to have a natural immunity to the disease. This report from the BBC looks into those described as “elite controllers”, the half a percent of people who have HIV but survive without any medical interventions.
Pride flagged for removal
Writing in The Western Independent Rachel Jennings shares the challenges being faced by the University of Notre Dame’s LGBTQIA+ club who say they feel unsafe and uncomfortable after being taken to task over the display of pride flags on campus.
20 queer reads that everyone needs on their bookshelf
If you’re a bookwork you’ll love this list from British Vogue that nominates 20 essential queer reads. Ocean Vuong, Alice Walker, Patricia Highsmith, and Virginia Woolf all make the cut, but there’s some unexpected inclusions too.
U.S. support for LGBTQ+ issues remains down from peak
This report from Gallop show show support for a range of LGBTIQA+ issues is dropping in the USA. Support for marriage equality, transgender rights, and acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people is slowly falling away.