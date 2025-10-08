Couch Potato | ‘Blue Lights’ returns for a gripping third season

Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Blue Lights has quietly built up a loyal following of fans who have discovered this gritty and dramatic police series.

Over the first two series we followed new constable Grace Ellis who has had a career change moving from being a social worker into the much more frontline experience of being a first responder. Alongside her are a other new recruits including Thomas Foster and Annie Conlon, and more experienced hands who guide them and teach them the realities of being a police constable.

This week the show’s much anticipated third season arrives on SBS and having watched the first four episodes of the season we can confirm it’s a tense, nail biting, journey.

Nathan Braniff as Constable Thomas Foster in ‘Blue Lines’ on SBS.

Last season the team had a win when they put some of the city’s major gangsters behind bars, but with a power vacuum in the drug trade, new faces just step in to take up the reins and the police find themselves being targeted.

Catch the first two season on SBS On Demand, and tune in for the third season on SBS On Demand from 9th October with new episodes added weekly and airing Thursdays at 9.30pm on SBS. A fourth season has already been commissioned for 2026.

Rosie O’Donnell will be the first guest on the new season of ‘Sam Pang Tonight’

Sam Pang Tonight will be off to a flying start on Monday, 13 October, when the one-and-only Rosie O’Donnell joins as a special guest. The US talk show host and comedy icon will chat topics big and small with Sam, starting the new season on a high.

O’Donnell’s big break came alongside Madonna in the 1992 film A League of Their Own, and she went on to make many more films including Sleepless in Seattle and The Flintstones before getting her own daytime talk show The Rosie O’Donnell Show that ran for six years.

Later O’Donnell joined the crew on The View, and she’s kept on acting with memorable appearances in Will & Grace, Judging Amy, The Fosters, Queer as Folk, The L Word, and a recent appearance in the final season of And Just Like That…

So many big names for The Celebrity Traitors from the UK

The Celebrity Traitors arrives on 10Play this week and there’s a lot of big names in the mix, and quite a few prominent faces from the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Joining Claudia Winkelman in the castle will be comedian Alan Carr, Olympic diver Tom Daley, the brilliant Stephen Fry, and broadcaster Clare Balding.

Plus in the mix is actor Tameka Empson who memorably appeared in the film Beautiful Thing, actor Celia Imrie, singers Cat Burns and Charlotte Church, filmmaker David Olusoga, rugby player Joe Marler, comedians Lucy Beaumont, Joe Wilkinson, Nick Mohammed, plus actors Mark Bonnar and Ruth Codd, content creator Niko Omilana, pop star Paloma Faith and broadcasters Kate Garraway and Jonathan Ross.

If you’ve never watched this show this would be a great place to get onboard. Australia will be getting a new version in 2026 with Gretel Killeen returning to our screens.