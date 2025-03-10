Couch Potato | New Zealand’s ‘Here and Queer’ is back for a second season

New Zealand’s ‘Here and Queer’ is back for a second season

Tune in to SBS this Sunday for the return of New Zealand series Here and Queer. The series explores LGBTIQA+ pioneers and changemakers across the decades and also shines a light on the modern-day rainbow community in New Zealand.

This first episode sees the team heading to World Pride in Sydney in early 2023. Grayson Goffe knows a lot about their Māori heritage but admits they don’t know much about Australia’s Indigenous people and queer community.

While in Sydney they meet actors, models, performers and advocates who give an insight into the intersectionality of queer and Indigenous culture.

The first six-episode season of the show can be viewed online at SBS OnDemand, and the new season will air on Sunday nights at 6:00pm from 16th March.

The countdown is on for the return of Doctor Who

British sci-fi series Doctor Who will return to Disney+ this April and slowly details of who’ll be appearing in the new episodes is emerging.

Ncuti Gatwa will return as The Doctor while he’ll also be joined by a new companion Belinda Chandra played by Varada Sethu. She appeared in the previous season as a different character.

Freddie Fox in Doctor Who.

Freddie Fox will play a villainous alien in one episode, Alan Cumming will make his second appearance on the show, this time he’s proving the voice for a cartoon character who decides to enter the real world, and TV host Rylan Clarke will appear as himself hosting an intergalactic version of a Eurovision style contest.

Doctor Who will stream weekly on Disney+ from 12 April.

Neil Patrick Harris joins the new ‘Dexter’ series

Neil Patrick Harris will return to TV screens as part of the cast of a new Dexter TV series later this year.

The Doogie Howser and How I Met Your Mother star was last on our screens playing The Toymaker in Doctor Who, and prior to that had his own sitcom Uncoupled.

Neil Patrick Harris arrives for WE Day California 2019 on April 25, 2019 in Inglewood, California (Shutterstock).

The series starring Michael C Hall as the serial killer who is also a forensic scientist ran from 2006 until 2013, and then returned in 2021 for a new 10-episode series Dexter: New Blood that was set a decade after the original series concluded.

Late last year prequel series Dexter: Original Sin arrived with Patrick Gibson playing the title character in his younger years. The upcoming series Dexter: Resurrection will see Hall return to the role.

Not much is known about the part Neil Patrick Harris will play; all we know if his character will be called Lowell. Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Angela Batista and David Zayas are also in the cast.

Andor’s much anticipated second season begins on 22 April

Under the guidance of Disney the Star Wars universe keeps expanding. We’ve had the hugely popular The Mandelorian, its spin-off The Book of Bobba Fett, the excellent Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and the delightful kid focused Skeleton Crew. There was also the dubious The Acolyte that was cancelled after just one season.

The best of them all though might be Andor which shares the backstory of Cassius Andor, a character from the film Rogue One. It’s a sci-fi show, but at its heart it’s a political thriller, it’s darker and more foreboding that any other slice of the Star Wars pie.

The show’s second and final season is coming soon, and a short trailer has given fans their first view of the series. The series will cover four years of Andor’s life up until the events of Rogue One.

Rather than release an episode each week fans will be pleased to hear three episodes will arrive each week between April 22nd and May 13th.