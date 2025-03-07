Freddie Fox will appear in the new season of ‘Doctor Who’

British actor Freddie Fox will be appearing in the new season of the iconic series Doctor Who.

Fox first got a lot of people’s attention when he starred in the Russell T Davies series Cucumber and Banana, and this new appearance on the sci-fi show will reunite him with the writer-producer.

Not much is known about his upcoming appearance on Doctor Who, aside from he’s a fearsome alien villain.

“It’s been 10 years since I worked with Freddie on Cucumber, and this is a great way to celebrate the anniversary. He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to Doctor Who with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns. Doctor beware!” Davies said of the upcoming appearance.

Freddie Fox shared that he’d enjoyed making an episode of the sci-fi show.

“I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell’s crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision. Added to which, sharing space with the iconic Doctor that is Ncuti Gatwa was special beyond imagining.

“If audiences enjoy watching it half as much as I did making it, televisions are on course to explode right across the world!” he said.

Fox has captured audiences attention with a number of prominent roles in recent years. He played Spider Webb in the acclaimed series Slow Horses, joined the second season of House of the Dragons as Gwayne Hightower, and memorably played King Hugo in The Great.

Doctor Who will stream weekly on Disney Plus from 12 April.