Couch Potato | The Boyfriend is back for a second series

The Boyfriend is back on Netflix

Netflix series The Boyfriend has returned for a second series and this time the action is taking place in snow covered Hokkaido.

Signing up for two months in Japanese’s north as winter moves into spring is eight new guys, Bomi, Hiroya, Huwei, Izaya, Jobu, Kazuyuki, Ryuki and William ages range from 20 through to 40 and they’re all looking for love.

In a twist from the first series, some of this year’s contestants have met before. Commenting on their journey is a panel of Japanese identities including Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida, and Yoshimi Tokui.

The series features the participants writing short anonymous notes to each other to express their crushes, and slowly building up relationships through a series of dates and challenges.

This is an adorable series and the distinctly different backdrop of a freezing Japanese winter adds another flavour. We’ve been to Hokkaido in winter – trust us it’s really cold!

The Pitt has been described as the best show on television

HBO Max knew they had a huge hit on their hands with medical drama The Pitt and quickly put a second series in production. The show is set in the emergency department of a Pittsburg hospital and each episode of the show is one hour in the doctors and nurses shift.

The new series is set on the fourth of July, two months after the first season. It features many of the cast we came to love in the first outing. Leading the gang of doctors nurses and medical students is Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch played by Noah Wyle. A new episode comes out each Friday and it’s a slow burn that build with each episode.

Star Trek – Starfleet Academy is gives a whole new crew to get to know

Star Trek – Starfleet Academy has now arrived on Paramount+. This new series is a continuation on from Star Trek Discovery and is set in the 32nd Century, unlike the other Star Trek series currently on air Strange New Worlds which is set a couple hundred years earlier.

For those keeping track this is the ninth live action Star Trek series to date. This time round it’s set in the training grounds for Star Fleet officers, and the writers have come up with a way of making the crew also get to travel the universe, while also being in space college.

The series stars the amazing Holly Hunter as Chancellor Nahla Ake, she likes to lounge and sprawl across chairs, and walk around barefoot. A rule breaker more than a rule maker, she’s the most hippie space captain to date. The academy is located in San Francisco after all.

Joining her to educate the next generation is cadet master Lura Thok, part Klingon, part Jem’Hadar, played by the wonder lesbian comedian Gina Tashere. Nig Notaro from Star Trek Discovery returns as engineer Jett Reno, and Robert Picardo plays the holographic emergency doctor who first appeared in Star Trek Voyager.

The cast of new recruits, like all Star trek series, includes a bunch of unique people from different alien worlds all with their own unique abilities and challenges. It takes a few episodes to get to know all the characters, but after a few episodes we were loving the new crew. New episodes come out weekly, and having watched advance copies of the first six episodes, we’re onboard.

The eight-episode third season of the HBO Max series will launch on Monday, 13 April, with new episodes coming out weekly. To be honest its so long since the show was on we might need to go back and watch it all over again.

Is a reboot of Blake’s 7 on the cards?

The BBC series Blake’s 7 ran for four seasons from 1978 through to 1981 and its a sci-fi classic. Now news has broken that a reboot of the show is in the works. Deadline has reported that a new production company has been set up and acquired the intellectual property for the series.

The dystopian sci-fi series followed a bunch of freedom fighters battling an oppressive authoritarian regime. Unlike many other sci-fi series of its day it had ambiguous morality, darker themes and multi-layer characters. It also had one of the most traumatic endings of a series.

It’s ripe for a remake.