Rainbow Futures WA responds to rising anti-LGBTIQA+ activity

Rainbow Futures WA has launched the Safer WA Communities campaign in response to a recent rise in targeted anti-LGBTIQA+ activity across Western Australia.

The campaign comes amid growing concern about safety, following local incidents including the bombing of a peaceful Invasion Day rally, alongside distribution of anonymous anti-LGBTIQA+ flyers, increased harassment online, and political activity targeting transgender people.

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Rainbow Futures CEO Dr Misty Farquhar.

Rainbow Futures WA CEO Dr Misty Farquhar said this follows a concerning pattern familiar across history.

“This is how things escalate. It doesn’t start with violence, it starts with messaging that paints our communities as a problem,” they said.

“When that messaging goes unchallenged, it creates an environment where harassment feels more acceptable and people feel less safe.”

Dr Farquhar said the impacts are already being felt across the community.

“We’re hearing from people who are second-guessing whether to attend events, whether to speak up at work, or even whether to report incidents at all,” they said.

“That’s what erosion of safety looks like in practice.”

While welcoming steps such as the establishment of a Hate Crimes Unit within WA Police, Rainbow Futures WA says more needs to be done to prevent harm before it occurs.

“Policing matters, but it can’t be the only response,” Dr Farquhar said.

“Right now, our laws haven’t kept pace with what communities are experiencing.”

The organisation is calling on the WA Government to urgently progress long-promised reforms, including modernising the Equal Opportunity Act, extending anti-vilification protections, and banning conversion practices..

“Public safety shouldn’t depend on who you are,” Dr Farquhar said.

You can join the Safer WA campaign and send a letter to your local MP via the Rainbow Futures website.