Couch Potato | Trailer for the BBC’s ‘Riot Women’ arrives

The BBC has shared a trailer for their upcoming series Riot Women.

Writer Sally Wainwright has been behind some impressive series including Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, and Last Tango in Halifax. Her next offering is a series about a group of women who decide to form a punk rock band.

- Advertisement -

There’s a lot of familiar faces in the cast including Joanna Scanlan (The Larkins, No Offence, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Black Books, Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma’s Not Normal) as Jess.



Plus Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey, The Larkins) as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy-Jacob Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the band’s riotous backing singers.

Plus the cast also has Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), and Peter Davison (Doctor Who, All Creatures Great and Small).

The series arrives in the UK in October, and is likely to appear on BritBox in Australia.

Rhys Nicholson will make his debut on ‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’

He’s made his mark on Drag Race Down Under, and has shown off his acting skills in Fisk, and now Rhys Nicholson is going to be making his first appearance on the long running comedy series Have You Been Paying Attention?

Rhys will join regular panelists Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang, alongside Urzila Carlson and Anne Edmonds to face the questions from Tom Gleisner.

Tune in the Network 10 on Monday August 25th from 9pm for the episode.

Your first look at Season 2 of ‘The Pitt’

HBO’s Noah Wyle fronted series The Pitt was one of the most acclaimed series of 2025, and they’ve wasted no time getting the cast on to filming a second series.

The show follows the staff in the emergency department of a Pittsburg hospital over a single shift, each hour of the show in an hour in their action-packed work day. Rather than releasing the show for binge viewing it came out week by week – successfully building a lot of suspense with each episode.

The show certainly reminds us of E.R. the long-running show that Wyle found fame on, and its from the same producers, but it’s successfully established itself as it’s own thing.

The second series will be set months after the first series with all the action taking place on during the 4th of July celebrations of American Independence Day – traditionally one of the busiest days in an emergency room.

The series returns 8th January, 2026 – check out the trailer.

Keith Haring’s life to be brought to the screen by director Andrew Haigh

Acclaimed director Andrew Haigh has announced he’s working on a TV series about the life of gay artist Keith Haring. Haigh found success with the TV show Looking and and the highly-praised films All of Us Are Strangers and Weekend.

The series will be based on the Brad Gooch biography Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring. The artist first made his mark drawing graffiti on New York’s subways but would later see his works featured in large public murals and galleries.

His artwork often made political statements about government inaction in tackling the AIDS epidemic, and today his work if often featured on everything from clothes to notebooks, drink containers and backpacks.

“Haring’s work, while profoundly personal, speaks to something deep in us all,” Haigh told Deadline. “His bold line defined a moment in time, yet his art resonates as powerfully today as it did in the 1980s.”

Haigh went on to reference two of Haring’s most famous works, Radiant and Party of Life.

“Radiant is a joyful call to action, a celebration of life even in the midst of adversity and struggle,” Haigh said. “Keith’s story pulses with the unshakable belief that art can change the world. I can’t wait to join his Party of Life.”

Haring travelled the world taking on commissions to create new works, he visited Australia in 1984 painting murals in Melbourne and Sydney and being commissioned to create a work for the National Gallery of Australia.

Harring also created politically charged works including his ‘silence = death’ series which highlighted the US government’s lack of action on addressing the AIDS crisis.

As an up-and-coming artist in New York Haring was close friends with Jean-Michael Basquiat, Madonna, Futura 200 and Kenny Scharf. Later he would have associations with Andy Warhol, Grace Jones and Yoko Ono.

He was diagnosed with HIV in 1988. When he publicly shared that he was living with HIV in 1989 prices for his artworks immediately soared as collectors anticipated his impending death, at the time there were few successful treatments and the those contracting the virus faced a low life expectancy.

Haring passed away on 16th February 1990 aged 31.