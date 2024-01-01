Covid sidelines Rob Mills from opening night of ‘&Juliet’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The opening night of the Perth season of musical & Juliet was missing several of the show’s big stars with leading man Rob Mills contracting Covid.

Producer Michael Cassel took to the stage at the show’s New Year’s Even opening night to welcome to crowd and broke the news that Rob Mills would be missing the performance after coming down with the virus.

Mills plays William Shakespeare in the acclaimed musical, opposite Amy Lehpamer as wife Anne Hathaway. The show has gotten rave reviews during it’s Melbourne and Singapore seasons.

Today Mills posted a message to fans assuring them he’d be back on board soon.

Showing a ‘thumbs up’ sign, Mills said he was looking forward to the remaining six weeks of the Perth run of & Juliet.

“Happy New Year. Not the way I wanted to celebrate one of the best years of my life. But hey, the sun is shining today, and we’ve got 6 weeks in Perth to do the best show in the world.” Mills said encouraging people to get tickets to the show.

Mills shared his highs of the past year which included playing Shakespeare in the musical and said one of his goals for the New Year was to read more books – something he might have time to do over the next few days.

In true showbusiness fashion the show went on without him with understudy Sean Sinclair stepping in and delivering a first-class performance.

Audience favourite Casey Donovan was also missing from the opening night performance as she fulfilled a commitment to the ABC’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. She’ll back on stage for this week’s performances. While she’s away the talented Sarah Murr is filling in.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.