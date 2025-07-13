Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Peggy Gou, Conan Gray, Sugababes, Skunk Anansie and ATEEZ.

Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

Acclaimed DJ Peggy Gou has shared her new tune which is featured on the soundtrack to the film F1. “This track to me is all about connecting with joy and feeling free,” she says. “I hope it makes people want to dance all summer long.”

Conan Gray – Vodka Cranberry

The clip from for this new song follows on from Gray’s most recent single This Song, and it continues the epic gay romance. Gray’s upcoming album Wishbone will arrive mid-August.

Sugababes – Shook

This is the third single from Sugababes this year – and it totally captures their classic sound.

Skunk Anansie – Shame

This track comes from the British band’s seventh studio album The Painful Truth which came out in May. Their last album came out nine years ago and this new material has been described as a return to form, and the quality of music that made them top the charts a quarter of a century ago.

ATEEZ – In Your Fantasy

Eight member South Korean boy band ATEEZ have been making for music together for many years, but their most recent tune Lemon Drop saw them chart in the USA. They’re the third band after BTS and Stray Kids to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. They’ll be hoping this new offering repeats the success.

