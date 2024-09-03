Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Crazy P singer Danielle Moore dies suddenly aged 52

Culture

British band Crazy P have announced the death of their singer Danielle Moore, she was 52 years old.

In an post to Instagram the band shared that Moore had died in “sudden and tragic circumstances” on Friday 30th August. No cause of death was provided.

“We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you. She gave us so much and we love her so much. Our hearts are broken.

“We need time to process that this has happened. Danielle lived a life driven by love compassion community and music.

“She lived the biggest of lives. We will miss her with all our hearts.” the remaining band members said.

British band Crazy P.

The band who make music filled with disco, house and soul sounds met while the founding members  Chris Todd and Jim Baron were students at Nottingham University.

They formed in 1995 and by 2002 their line up and expanded to include Moore as vocalist, bassist Tim Davies and percussionist Mav Kendricks.

Originally they were called Crazy Penis, but they shortened their name in 2008 when it caused challenges in marketing their music.

To date the band have released eight albums of material, alongside a live album and several remix projects. The group have also remixed the work of many other artists, usually credited as ‘Hot Toddy’ remixes.

The band’s most recent work was 2019’s Age of the Ego. While based in the UK, Crazy P found a lots of success in Australia and had toured the country several times.

