Creative Futures Fund supports three major WA arts projects

Three major local arts projects have secured funding through the federal government’s Creative Futures Fund.

The Fund is supporting three creative outputs across Australia, including Perth Festival’s Tales from the Inner City, Fremantle Bienalle’s Night Rise and the Community Arts Network’s Unfinished Business.

Part performance, part installation and fully immersive, Tales from the Inner City reimagines local artist Shaun Tan’s 2018 book, transforming Perth’s CBD into a visually arresting dreamscape.

Perth Festival is Australia’s longest-running arts festival which has been celebrating Boorloo, its

people and culture for more than 70 years.

Night Rise is a new concept appearing at Fremantle Bienalle, connecting contemporary art experiences, artists and cultural leaders with the dark sky places of Western Australia.

Minister for Creative Industries Simone McGurk

WA Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk says she is very pleased to see these WA projects have received further support through the Creative Futures Fund.

“The Cook Government is proud to have also supported the creation of these WA projects, enabling our stories to be told and shared in our communities,” McGurk said.

“We are committed to promoting the creative industries sector and its significance in diversifying the WA economy.”

A key aim of the fund is to leverage cross-sector partnerships to deliver bold, creative works that will intersect with fields from education, sport, science, agriculture, tourism and fashion through partnerships and collaborations.



