Cub Sport celebrate their past with fifth album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’

ARIA platinum-selling four-piece, Cub Sport have released their fifth album, Jesus At The Gay Bar.

Jesus At The Gay Bar sees Tim Nelson, Sam Netterfield, Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari shed hang-ups and celebrate love and life in all its forms through dance music.

The quarter note their albums plots a progression away from shame towards joy and pure euphoria: Jesus At The Gay Bar represents a progressive dance perspective loaded with house, 2-step and UK garage influences.

The album’s title was inspired by writer Jay Hulme’s poem of the same name. While they say previous record LIKE NIRVANA was a bloodletting of sorts – dealing with the long, complex legacy that religious trauma can leave on a life – Jesus At The Gay Bar is about moving forward unencumbered, celebrating one’s past rather than outrunning it, and looking boldly into the future.

“There’s a lot from my life before I came out that has always been shrouded in shame, fear and secrecy. But now I feel like I can really shine a light on the magic of it and recognise and celebrate that time,” Tim Nelson says of the release.

“A lot of this album is validating my younger self – like if I could have heard some of these songs back then, I might have found some peace within myself sooner, maybe even celebration.”

Jesus at the Gay Bar is out now. You can catch Cub Sport live at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday 19 August, tickets available here.

Image: Diego Campomar

