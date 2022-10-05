Cub Sport share new remixes of ‘Always Got the Love’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Cub Sport are releasing two new remixes of their recent single Always Got The Love.

First up with a fresh take comes Brisbane newcomer jamesjamesjames . Since launching onto the scene with this vibe heavy house in 2019 jamesjamesjames has been making a name for himself across the Australian club circuit using catchy pop vocal samples, in-your-face kicks and nostalgic, uplifting synths.

He takes Always Got The Love to a different level speeding up proceedings to transform the original into a high-energy club-ready anthem.

Next up on remix duties is Big Miz . Having cemented a cult status in his hometown of Glasgow through various anthems on Dixon Avenue Basement Jams, the BBC Radio 1 tipped Big Miz delivers an off-kilter melodic house mix of Always Got The Love. Built around front man Tim Nelson’s falsetto, this is a fun and uplifting rework of the Cub Sport banger which comes with a radio edit + extended version, both out 13 October to complete the remix package.

Since they emerged as a promising young indie band in the early-2010s, the Meanjin (Brisbane) four-piece, comprised ofTim Nelson, Sam Netterfield, Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari , have become known for their powerful, must-see live show and their ardent fanbase, as well as ARIA Platinum-and Gold-certified singles like Come On Mess Me Up, Chasin’ and Sometimes.

Also take a look at the original video for the tune.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.