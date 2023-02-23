d4vd announces first ever Australian shows for Sydney and Melbourne

dv4d will be coming to Australia for the first time this April with shows announced in Sydney and Melbourne.

Fans of the up-and-coming artist will be able to see him live on Monday, April 3 when he plays an all-ages show at Mary’s Underground in Sydney. The following day he’ll head to Melbourne for a show at Howler.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, d4vd (it’s pronounced ‘David’) got our attention last year with his single Romantic Homicide, released via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

d4vd recently released new track Placebo Effect . The moody track sees d4vd share an experience of unrequited love set to an ambient and mournful instrumental as he realises that what he felt was just a placebo effect of the real thing.

Take a listen to his new song.

OIP Staff

