Graeme Watson
Dance party producer charged over alleged possessions of child abuse materials

News

A Sydney dance party producer, who also worked as a media adviser for the NSW Department of Corrective Services, has been charged over alleged possession of child abuse materials.

Matthew John Bachl was arrested at his home in Chatswood, Sydney on Friday and charged with two counts of possession of child abuse material and one count of possession of a prohibited drug.

Bachl runs the popular LGBTIQA+ event Apollo the Party run during Sydney’s Mardi Gras Season. He previously was a long serving staff member at Channel Nine serving as a senior supervising producer in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Image: Instagram.

Sydney police say the arrest came as part of investigations by Strikeforce Saltia.

“Following an investigation by Sydney City Police Area Command under Strike Force Saltia, detectives executed a search warrant at a Chatswood unit just after 6am on Friday 28 March, seizing electronic devices and gamma butyrolactone (GBL),” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“The occupant, a 38-year-old man was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station.”

On Saturday Bachl was suspended without pay from his role at the Department of Corrective Services. He has been bailed after appearing in Horsby Local Court. He will return to court on 9th April.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

