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Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

WAAPA students to bring ‘Romeo and Juliet’ into the 21st century

Culture

In the late 16th century, William Shakespeare put pen to paper, bringing the story of Romeo and Juliet to life.

More than 400 years later, third year acting students from Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) will be taking on a 21st century reimagining of this enduring work.

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Directed by Tom Healey, this production of Romeo and Juliet asks pressing questions about what values we pass on through the generations. How do we build a world where love is stronger than hate?

These two young people are taught to hate each other for no reason other than an ancient grudge, a grudge so long held its origins have been lost to time.

Healey says this version of Romeo and Juliet has no tights, sword fights or codpieces.

“It is for a 21st century audience – sophisticated in taste, contemporary in approach, and fearless in intensity,” Healey said.

Romeo and Juliet is a tragedy because, in a world dominated by reactionary conservatives, where bullies run the streets and love is contingent on family loyalty, no spontaneous, free and intuitive love can survive.”

Romeo and Juliet will be held on 12, 13, 15, 16 & 17 June at the State Theatre Centre of WA. For more, head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

Image: Kathy Wheatley

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.

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