Dannii Minogue signs up to host UK gay dating show

Dannii Minogue has signed up to host a new gay dating show in the United Kingdom. Tentatively titled I Kissed a Boy the show will follow ten single men searching for Mr Right.

“There are millions of people in the UK looking for love. And I believe love is for everyone. So I am so thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years,” Dannii said.

“I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be ‘Cupid’ – so this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!”

The concept behind the show is that participants will be paired with the their strongest match and as soon as they meet they have to passionately kiss. The show is set to air on BBC Three.

Minogue currently divides her time between the UK and Australia where she appears on The Masked Singer. She’s previously been a judge on both the UK and Australian versions of X-Factor, Australia’s Hot Talent, Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model, and Let It Shine.

The singer got her start on Australia’s Young Talent Time, before joining soap opera Home and Away. A successful music career followed with Minogue scoring a string of hits including Put the Needle On It, I Begin To Wonder, So Under Pressure, This Is It, Jump to the Beat, Who Do You Love Now and many more.

In recent years Dannii Minogue’s musical career appears to have faltered, her last release was in 2017 and sank without a trace.

