Darren Hayes announces that Bachelor Girl will join him on tour

Darren Hayes has announced that much loved Australian du Bachelor Girl will join him for his Australian tour.

Bachelor Girl recently performed in Perth at the opening of PrideFEST showcasing their string of 90’s hits including Buses and Trains and Waiting for the Day.

Hayes will return to Australian stages for the first time in over a decade in January and February 2023 with his Do You Remember? Tour – 25 Years Of Savage Garden, Solo Hits and More! The 6-city national tour will showcase his catalogue of hits alongside his highly acclaimed new album Homosexual.

Darren Hayes said Bachelor Girl would be the perfect opening act for the tour.

“Like many Australians my age, I feel like I grew up with Bachelor Girl. Their songs are the soundtrack to growing up in the 90’s. Having Tania and James come out on the road with me is a real treat and the perfect complement to a tour that is all about remembering the good times. I can’t wait to sing along from side of stage”.

Tania Doko and James Roche from Bachelor Girl were equally excited about the pairing.

“We are stoked Darren has asked us to join him on his Aussie tour that will undoubtedly showcase his extraordinary artistry and song-writing. Darren has been a long-time friend and champion of Bachelor Girl’s, so there’s this wonderful mutual admiration club and some common ground we share.

“Together we are so up for bringing all the nostalgia of both our bands’ past work to these massive stages, share new stories and play fresh material. When two acts connect like we do, this is more than a tour, this is going to be a massive party and creative family gathering, every night! ”

The ‘Do You Remember?’ Tour kicks off in Perth on Tuesday 31st January 2023 before touring to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

OIP Staff

