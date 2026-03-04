Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Darwin’s long running Throb Nightclub has been demolished

News

The wrecking ball has swung and brought down Throb, Darwin’s only LGBTIQA+ venue.

Darwin’s long running LGBTIQA+ club Throb announced it was permanently closing back in 2024, after shutting its doors a year earlier.

- Advertisement -

The much loved space had been a home for Darwin’s LGBTIQA+ community and allies for over 24 years. Now the building that was home for the local community has been demolished.

The Northern Territory Times has published photos of the wrecking ball tearing down the venue which had been deemed an unsafe building.

The Manolis Building was home to a Greek Taverna, a flag shop and the city’s only LGBTIQA+ venue. The owners of the building said they understood it had been a special place for many people.

Latest

News

Senator Ralph Babet ignores sanctions over offensive online comments

0
United Australia senator ignores commissions directions over his offensive online comments.
News

Letters to faith leaders from federal government confirm no action on LGBTIQA+ discrimination

0
Senator Fatima Payman forced the government to release documents showing the lack of action.
Culture

Take a look at the trailer for Miriam Margolyes in ‘Holy Days’

0
Miriam Margolyes os joined by acting greats Judy Davis and Jacki Weaver.
Community

Rainbow Families strengthen national voice and regional connection

0
Rainbow Families made it to Mardi Gras and Albany Pride.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Senator Ralph Babet ignores sanctions over offensive online comments

0
United Australia senator ignores commissions directions over his offensive online comments.
News

Letters to faith leaders from federal government confirm no action on LGBTIQA+ discrimination

0
Senator Fatima Payman forced the government to release documents showing the lack of action.
Culture

Take a look at the trailer for Miriam Margolyes in ‘Holy Days’

0
Miriam Margolyes os joined by acting greats Judy Davis and Jacki Weaver.
Community

Rainbow Families strengthen national voice and regional connection

0
Rainbow Families made it to Mardi Gras and Albany Pride.
Culture

Aldous Harding shares new song and an album is on the way too

0
On 8th May 2026, Aldous Harding will release her fifth studio album, Train On The Island. 

Senator Ralph Babet ignores sanctions over offensive online comments

OUTinPerth -
United Australia senator ignores commissions directions over his offensive online comments.
Read more

Letters to faith leaders from federal government confirm no action on LGBTIQA+ discrimination

Graeme Watson -
Senator Fatima Payman forced the government to release documents showing the lack of action.
Read more

Take a look at the trailer for Miriam Margolyes in ‘Holy Days’

Graeme Watson -
Miriam Margolyes os joined by acting greats Judy Davis and Jacki Weaver.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture