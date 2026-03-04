Darwin’s long running Throb Nightclub has been demolished

The wrecking ball has swung and brought down Throb, Darwin’s only LGBTIQA+ venue.

Darwin’s long running LGBTIQA+ club Throb announced it was permanently closing back in 2024, after shutting its doors a year earlier.

The much loved space had been a home for Darwin’s LGBTIQA+ community and allies for over 24 years. Now the building that was home for the local community has been demolished.

The Northern Territory Times has published photos of the wrecking ball tearing down the venue which had been deemed an unsafe building.

The Manolis Building was home to a Greek Taverna, a flag shop and the city’s only LGBTIQA+ venue. The owners of the building said they understood it had been a special place for many people.