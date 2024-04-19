Darwin’s Throb nightclub will not be returning

Darwin’s LGBTIQA+ focused nightclub Throb closed its doors in 2023, but there’s now no chance of the venue returning as the company behind it will be liquidated.

The venue was forced to cease operating due to safety issues with the building they leased.

On Wednesday the venue’s directors voted to appoint Adelaide based firm Tarquin Koch Accounting and Insolvency as liquidator. The club had been a haven for Darwin’s LGBTIQA+ community and allies for 24 years.

Liquidator Tarquin Koch has told the media that the business could no longer trade because of the building issues.

“It had an unsafe order slapped on it with issues with the slab and that has been an ongoing issue with directors liaising with the relevant government departments and their landlord to try and rectify, so they can open the doors and obviously trade but they haven’t been able to do so.

“Hence the requirement to go into liquidation.

“They can’t trade due to the orders made on the actual building, which they are a tenant.” Koch told The Daily Mail.

In social media posts from last year the club explained that the safety issued from the removal of a wall in another tenancy on the ground floor in the same building. The removal of the supporting wall caused concerns about the floor and walls of the venue above.