Dates for PrideFEST 2025 announced

Community

Pride WA have released key dates for PrideFEST 2025. Find out when Fairday and the iconic Pride parade will take place and all the deadlines for applying to take part.

The festival will run from Friday, 21 November to Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Fairday will take place on Sunday, 23 November at Supreme Courts Gardens, and everyone will be dancing the night away at the Parade on Saturday, 29 November.

Applications for Fairday and the parade will open on 1 August and close 14 September, a week later on 21 September it will be announced who has been successful with their application.

Events which want to be branded as part of the PrideFEST PLUS program will be able to make an application between 14 April and 15 June, Successful applications will be announced a month later on 15 July. This is for events and activations which are delivered in conjunction with PrideWA.

Applications for PrideFEST Participates, events or activations delivered without assistance from PrideWA but appear in the official PrideFEST guide, also open on 14 April and must be submitted before 17 August. Successful applications will be informed on 29 August.

News

Alarm raised over proposed HIV testing laws in South Australia

0
South Australia wants to bring in laws to force people who spit at police officers to be tested.
Culture

Gemma Farrell Appointed Artistic Director of WA Youth Jazz Orchestra

0
Farrell has had a long association with the organisation, including being a member in her own youth.
History

On This Gay Day | Ang Lee wins an Oscar for ‘Brokeback Mountain’

0
The film is based on a novella by E. Annie Proulx.
News

Just.Equal delivers a scorecard on the Cook Government’s performance

0
As Western Australian's head to the polls Brian Greig looks at the Labor government's performance.

News

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture