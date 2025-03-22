David Archuleta is ready to taste some ‘Creme Brulée’

American singer David Archuleta first came to prominence when he was the runner-up on the seventh season of American Idol back in 2008.

The singer came out as queer in 2022, later clarifying his identity as gay. The artist grew up as a Mormon in the Church of Latter-day Saints and struggled with his sexuality for many years.

- Advertisement -

He’s just released a new track called Creme Brulée and it’s a smooth jam for sure.

“I’m 34 years old. It’s about time I learned how to get a little sexy,” Archuleta said of the new song, before adding “And to be fun and flirty!”

The singer went online for a YouTube and Instagram live-stream overnight and chatted to fans about his newest work ahead of the video being released, and shared what the inspiration for the song was.

“Basically, it’s like realising, okay, I can get attention from people, and it feels pretty great. It feels nice, and also I love the attention from people that are pretty cute.”

“I’m going to give you a little taste, but I’m not going to give you the whole thing.” he said of the flirtatious tune.

“Its fun being in this stage of life, being comfortable with myself, and allowing myself to talk to people what I want to talk to, in like a flirty sense. The song captures a moment in time with that.”

Later this year Archuleta will release a book documenting his journey with fame, religion and sexuality.

Last month he paid homage to George Michael by covering his tune Freedom 90 which is filled with lyrics about dealing with fame and being your true self.

So far in his career Archuleta has released eight albums of material, including a Christmas record. His next album though will be his first since coming out.

Follow David Archuletta on Instagram.