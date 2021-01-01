David Bowie’s life celebrated at ‘Mindwarp Pavilion 5’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The life and creativity of musician David Bowie will be celebrated at Perth’s fifth annual celebration of the artist. Mindwarp Pavilion 5 will be presented at The Rechabite on Saturday 9th January and is set to feature over 50 local artists.

The evening will be hosted by local music journalist Bob Gordon, who will be aided by respected David Bowie expert Dr Adam Trainer.

Appearing at the event will be a swathe of local musicians including Adrian Hoffman, Addison Axe, Mathew De La Hunty, Laith Teirney, Lee Sappho, Jake Englund, Rose Parker and many others.

The event falls on the day between Bowie birthday and the anniversary of his death in 2014. This year the show features a mix of Bowie’s best known hits and some deep album cuts that are fan favourites.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and part proceeds go to the Cancer Council.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.