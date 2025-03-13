David Polson’s inspiring life honoured at State Memorial

The life and contributions of HIV advocate and LGBTIQA+ community leader David Polson was honoured on Wednesday when he was given New South Wales highest honour, a state memorial.

Louise Duff, who is a director at Qtopia the LGBTIQA+ museum and cultural organisation that Polson cofounded, welcomed attendees and highlighted that Polson was known for his advocacy, his resilience, his contributions to the LGBTIQA+ community, and HIV/AIDS awareness.

Polson passed away in February 10 February, aged 70. After being diagnosed with HIV in the mid 1980’s Polson took part in 28 HIV drug trials – arguably the most HIV drug trials undertaken by a person living with HIV globally. He became a prominent voice fighting stigma and discrimination for those living with the virus, and a champion of research and education.

Peter Campbell. (NSW Government)

Long time friend Peter Campbell recounted described Polson as an “enigmatic amalgamation of paradox”, noting that as an atheist he would have been thrilled with the moving tribute he received from The Catholic Weekly following his death.

Campbell recounted at the opening of Qtopia Polson has given a memorable speech which began with him declaring in a booming voice, “I should be dead”.

“Well David, now you are.” his closest friend said, bringing levity to the solemn occasion. He noted that the assembled crowd came from all different walks of life, a testament to Polson’s ability to bring people together. Campbell described his friend as a priceless member of society.

The music of the ceremony was all chosen by Polson and included selections from Chopin, Verdi and Mascagni and the musical La Cage Aux Folles.

Tom Woods. (NSW Government)

Barrister Tom Woods spoke about how he’d met Polson when he was just a boy, sharing that Polson was a family friend who he described as one of the most special people he had ever met.

He recalled that a walkthrough Potts Point with Polson would involve a greeting or conversation with everyone he’d meet along the way, banter and jokes were commonplace.

“He was always, I believe, fundamentally happy.” Woods said, despite the many health challenges Polson encountered. “He lived a fulfilling life and was absolutely adored by the people around him. Still, it is tremendously sad that he’s no longer here, because we miss him, and there’s so much more fun that we could have had together.”

Greg Fisher. (NSW Government)

Greg Fisher spoke about the many organisations Polson worked with, describing him as an accidental community warrior who became a community’s hero.

Recounting words from Nick Lawson of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Fisher said “David was a giant in the HIV community. His generosity in sharing his story changed countless lives. He was not just a survivor, but a trailblazer.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns (NSW Government).

New South Wales Premier delivered one of the readings at the ceremony, he shared For Good from the musical Wicked.

Like a comet pulled from orbit

As it passes a sun

Like a stream that meets a boulder

Halfway through the wood

Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better?

But because we knew you, because I knew you

We have been changed for good

It may well be that we never meet again in this lifetime

So let me say before we part

So much of us is made from what we learned from you

You’ll be with us like a handprint on our hearts

And now whatever way our stories end

I know that you have rewritten ours by being a friend.