David Walliams to tour Australia in September and October

Little Britain star David Walliams is returning to Australia in September and October and this time he’s bringing his children’s show to town.

Alongside his work as a comedian, and judge on talent shows, Walliams has also forged a huge career as a children’s book author.



The David Walliams Book Show is a one-man performance in which David shares hilarious stories about his childhood, talks about the inspiration for his most famous book characters, acts out some hilarious extracts and shares some funny fan letters.

The tour will begin at Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on 7th September before heading north to Brisbane for a show at the BCEC Great Hall on 15th September.

Walliams next appearance will be in Adelaide at the AEC Theatre on 21st September, and then Melbourne’s MCEC Plenary on 15th October. The final date will be at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on 12th October.

His daytime shows are crowd-pleasers for children as well as parents and grandparents who have enjoyed the captivating and joyful stories in his 40 best-selling books for more than 15 years.

It’s interactive and non-stop, a feast of fun for audiences whether they’ve read one or all of David’s books. Experiencing his in-person charm, where each person in the theatre feels like they are being spoken to directly, while at the same time being surrounded by side-splitting laughter from the entire audience, is an exhilarating experience in the presence of a gifted genius entertainer.

“Kids will have the chance to ask me anything, with a star prize for the best question!” said Walliams.

Since the publication of his first novel, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008, Walliams has been popular with the kids.



Titles such as The Blunders, Robodog, The World’s Worst Monsters, Spaceboy, The Midnight Gang, Ratburger and his most recent book Astrochimp set for release on June 26, all published with illustrations, lend themselves to live readings and expanded storytelling based on adventures and characters from his own life.

While he’s announced the dates for his kids shows, don’t worry grown-up – he’ll also be doing some more adult shows.

The David Walliams Book Show tour is taking place jointly with his much-anticipated world premiere comedy tour, An Audience With David Walliams.

Tickets go on sale Friday 14th June 12pm local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets and information.