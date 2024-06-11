Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

David Walliams to tour Australia in September and October

Culture

Little Britain star David Walliams is returning to Australia in September and October and this time he’s bringing his children’s show to town.

Alongside his work as a comedian, and judge on talent shows, Walliams has also forged a huge career as a children’s book author.

The David Walliams Book Show is a one-man performance in which David shares hilarious stories about his childhood, talks about the inspiration for his most famous book characters, acts out some hilarious extracts and shares some funny fan letters. 

- Advertisement -

The tour will begin at Sydney’s Darling Harbour Theatre on 7th September before heading north to Brisbane for a show at the BCEC Great Hall on 15th September.

Walliams next appearance will be in Adelaide at the AEC Theatre on 21st September, and then Melbourne’s MCEC Plenary on 15th October. The final date will be at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on 12th October.

His daytime shows are crowd-pleasers for children as well as parents and grandparents who have enjoyed the captivating and joyful stories in his 40 best-selling books for more than 15 years.

It’s interactive and non-stop, a feast of fun for audiences whether they’ve read one or all of David’s books. Experiencing his in-person charm, where each person in the theatre feels like they are being spoken to directly, while at the same time being surrounded by side-splitting laughter from the entire audience, is an exhilarating experience in the presence of a gifted genius entertainer. 

“Kids will have the chance to ask me anything, with a star prize for the best question!” said Walliams.

Since the publication of his first novel, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008, Walliams has been popular with the kids.

Titles such as The BlundersRobodogThe World’s Worst MonstersSpaceboyThe Midnight GangRatburger and his most recent book Astrochimp set for release on June 26, all published with illustrations, lend themselves to live readings and expanded storytelling based on adventures and characters from his own life.

While he’s announced the dates for his kids shows, don’t worry grown-up – he’ll also be doing some more adult shows.

The David Walliams Book Show tour is taking place jointly with his much-anticipated world premiere comedy tour, An Audience With David Walliams.

Tickets go on sale Friday 14th June 12pm local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets and information.

Latest

Culture

Anohni and The Johnsons release new tune ‘Breaking’

0
The tune was recorded during the sessions for the critically acclaimed album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross 
History

On This Gay Day | The Pulse massacre took place in Florida

0
In 2016 tragedy struck The Pulse nightclub when lone gunman carried out a terrorist attack
News

Teens face jail sentences over rainbow crosswalk vandalism

0
The artwork had just been repainted when the new damage was inflicted.
Culture

Alter Boy announce debut LP ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

0
Local queer legends Alter Boy have been making waves with their singular sound over the last few years.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Anohni and The Johnsons release new tune ‘Breaking’

0
The tune was recorded during the sessions for the critically acclaimed album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross 
History

On This Gay Day | The Pulse massacre took place in Florida

0
In 2016 tragedy struck The Pulse nightclub when lone gunman carried out a terrorist attack
News

Teens face jail sentences over rainbow crosswalk vandalism

0
The artwork had just been repainted when the new damage was inflicted.
Culture

Alter Boy announce debut LP ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

0
Local queer legends Alter Boy have been making waves with their singular sound over the last few years.
History

On This Gay Day | Marriage Equality was achieved in Iceland in 2010

0
The country's PM was one of the first to get married.

Anohni and The Johnsons release new tune ‘Breaking’

Graeme Watson -
The tune was recorded during the sessions for the critically acclaimed album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross 
Read more

On This Gay Day | The Pulse massacre took place in Florida

OUTinPerth -
In 2016 tragedy struck The Pulse nightclub when lone gunman carried out a terrorist attack
Read more

Teens face jail sentences over rainbow crosswalk vandalism

Graeme Watson -
The artwork had just been repainted when the new damage was inflicted.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture