Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Deeming welcomed back, Pesutto dumped, Battin takes over as leader

News

Moira Deeming has been welcomed back into the Victorian Parliamentary Liberal Party, following her successful defamation action against leader John Pesutto.

After MPs voted to readmit Deeming a spill motion was moved against Pesutto, and Brad Battin was installed as the new leader with former tennis champion Sam Groth as deputy.

- Advertisement -

Deeming was initially suspended from the party room for nine months over her organisation and participation of Kellie-Jay Keen’s Let Women’s Speak rally in Melbourne in March 2023. The anti-transgender women’s right rally drew a large number of protesters, and a Neo-Nazi group appeared on the steps of the parliament adjacent to event.

After she threatened legal action against Pesutto over comment she made in the lead up to her suspension and her colleagues permanently banned her from the party room.

Deeming went through with her threat to sue Pesutto for defamation over comments he made, and after a long trial he was ordered to pay her $315,000 in damages. He is also liable for legal costs relating to the case which are expected to run into millions of dollars.

Moira Deeming and John Pesutto.

In the aftermath of the court’s decision Pesutto refused to publicly apologise to Deeming, and said he would appeal the decision.

A vote was held on allowing Deeming back into the party room but MPs in attendance were split 14-14 on the issue. Pesutto declared the issue had been resolved and it was time for the party to move on, but his leadership was clearly damaged by the loss of support.

He then acknowledged that support for Deeming was growing and called for a new vote to allow her back into the fold. Pesutto wanted to hold the vote in Mid-January but colleagues demanded a more immediate vote.

Latest

News

New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says the team is now united

0
New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says he'll lead...
News

Michigan man arrested for planning mass shooting

0
The 22-year-old is now in custody and awaiting sentencing.
News

Just.Equal Australia lay out plan to combat anti-trans hate

0
National LGBTIQA+ advocacy organisation Just.Equal Australia have set out...
News

Trump ramps up anti-trans rhetoric ahead of second term

0
President-elect Donald Trump has revealed plans to restrict and wind back transgender rights ahead of his second term.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says the team is now united

0
New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says he'll lead...
News

Michigan man arrested for planning mass shooting

0
The 22-year-old is now in custody and awaiting sentencing.
News

Just.Equal Australia lay out plan to combat anti-trans hate

0
National LGBTIQA+ advocacy organisation Just.Equal Australia have set out...
News

Trump ramps up anti-trans rhetoric ahead of second term

0
President-elect Donald Trump has revealed plans to restrict and wind back transgender rights ahead of his second term.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor and advocate Wilson Cruz was born

0
The actor has played a number of prominent roles as well as being an LGBTIQA+ rights activist.

New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says the team is now united

OUTinPerth -
New Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin says he'll lead a united team focused on issues that matter to everyday Victorians. Battin was elected as...
Read more

Michigan man arrested for planning mass shooting

OUTinPerth -
The 22-year-old is now in custody and awaiting sentencing.
Read more

Just.Equal Australia lay out plan to combat anti-trans hate

Leigh Andrew Hill -
National LGBTIQA+ advocacy organisation Just.Equal Australia have set out their four-point plan to protect transgender and gender diverse Australians from rising anti-trans rhetoric in...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture