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Delta Goodrem to play intimate one-night-only show in Sydney

Culture

Australian pop superstar Delta Goodrem announced she will be performing a special one-night-only show, following her appearance at Eurovision Song Contest and sold out European tour.

Goodrem represented Australia in the Eurovision 2026 finals in Vienna with her song Eclipse and she’s ready for her victory lap back home with the PURE: Prelude live show.

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“After an unforgettable European adventure, I couldn’t think of a better way to have a home coming celebration than by an intimate Sydney show,” Goodrem said.

“One city, one night, one room. PURE: Prelude. I can’t wait to celebrate together”.

Held at Sydney’s Liberty Hall, the show promises an intimate experience for long-time fans to have an up-close and personal experience with the star.

Delta recently released the second single Hologram from her upcoming album Pure, giving fans an early insight into what’s to come from the new record.

Goodrem will also return to the international stage later this year as a contestant on the UK’s smash-hit series Strictly Come Dancing.

Delta Goodrem will be at Liberty Hall, Sydney on Tuesday, 14 July. Head to Moshtix for more.

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The Australian version of the global reality phenomenon The Traitors is returning soon with a killer new look.
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