‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ star Mark Blum dies aged 69

Actor Mark Blum passed away on 25th of March, his death has been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Blum is best known for his roles in Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee. He was 69 years old.

In 1985 Blum played Gary Glass in Desperately Seeking Susan. The New Jersey hot-tub salesman’s life is turned upside down when his wife, played by Rosanna Arquette, disappears in an amnesia induced identity mix-up with a free spirited woman name Susan.

The film was one of the film acting roles for Madonna, who played the title character, and it was released at the height of Madonna’s rise to fame.

Madonna posted to social media describing Blum as remarkable human being and friend.

“I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones.” Maodnna wrote.

“I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!”

Rosanna Arquette also released a statement describing Blum as a very kind man.

“I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you,”

The following year Blum had a significant role in the Australian film Crocodile Dundee, where he played newspaper editor Richard Mason, live rival to Paul Hogan’s character Mick Dundee.

Blum went on to have a successful career on Broadway and appear in many television programs including Succession, You, The West Wing, Law and Order, Frazier, NYPD Blue, Roseanne, The Sopranos, The Blacklist, The Good Wife and it’s spin-off The Good Fight.

