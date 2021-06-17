Diana Ross returns with ‘Thank You’, her 25th solo album

Diana Ross has announced she’ll have a new album out later this year. Thank You will be the singers first album in 15 years and her first original music in over two decades.

Described as Diana Ross sings “Thank You” to the world. The first taste of the new record is the title track which was released today.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glo-rious music at this time,” Ms. Ross said of the new album.

Recorded in her home studio, Thank You is described as a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness, with songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy.

To create the album Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick

The last album Ross released was 2006’s I Love You which, aside from one tune, was a collection of covers. Her last album of original material was 1999’s Every Day is a New Day.

Track listing: 1. Thank You 2. If the World Just Danced 3. All Is Well 4. In Your Heart 5. Just In Case 6. The Answers Always Love 7. Let’s Do It 8. I Still Believe 9. Count On Me 10. Tomorrow 11. Beautiful Love 12. Time To Call 13. Come Together.

Diana Ross kicked off her solo career in 1970 after 11 years as the front woman of The Supremes. Her debut album including the mega hit Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. Throughout the 1970’s she had a constant string of hits including You’re All I Need To Get By, Reach Out and Tough Somebody’s Hand, Touch Me in the Morning, Don’t Knock My Love, Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To?) and Love Hangover.

In the 1980’s she continued her run of success with chart-topping hits including My Old Piano, Upside Down, I’m Coming Out, Endless Love and Chain Reaction.

Take a listen to the sounds from Diana Ross.

