Disclosure return and are ready to dance with their third album ‘Energy’

British music duo Disclosure have announced their third album Energy is set for release on August 28th via Universal Music Australia.

The eponymous title track has just been released an pits a raucous rhythm from an album of Brazilian library music against a cut up samples of Eric Thomas, the same hip hop preacher whose words memorably appeared on 2013’s When a Fire Starts to Burn.

Speaking of the track, Disclosure said Thomas was filled with inspirational quotes that they couldn’t resist using.

“When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was speaking to a room of five it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music. This time we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

Although Eric’s recognisable and life affirming voice has been utilised by the brothers previously, there are notable new collaborations on the record including appearances from Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres, Aminé and slowthai sit comfortably alongside the legend that is Common. Other features include the inimitable Kelis who opens the album and Fatoumata Diawara who the boys have also linked up with previously. Cameroon’s Blick Bassy brings his own flow to the table while a powerhouse team of Kehlani & Syd ease the pace with their contribution.

“The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy. Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.” Through an epic process of creation and distillation the path to producing their shortest, most direct album – 11 songs, 39 minutes – ran through around 200 tracks: everything from drum loops to fully realised songs.

Disclosure are brothers Guy & Howard Lawrence. This year marks 10 years since they released their debut single Offline Dexterity. In that decade (they are still only 28 and 26 respectively) they have released two number 1 albums (Settle 2013 & Caracal in 2015) and clocked up 4.5 billion streams, 4.5 million album sales, sold 500k tickets to their headline shows and topped festival bills all over the world.

Track listing

Watch Your Step, Lavender, My High, Who Knew?, Douha (Mali Mali), Fractal (Interlude), Ce n’est pas, ENERGY, Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude), Birthday and Reverie.

