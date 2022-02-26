Disco synth-pop act Le Couleur drop deluxe album ‘Concorde’

Disco synth-pop band Le Couleur released the deluxe edition of their latest album, Concorde on the 25th of February via Lisbon Lux Records as they kick off their UK tour.

On the LP, listeners will find 23 tracks including 2 unreleased songs including ‘Excellence Europe – Express’ and 8 remixes. The band have toured internationally multiple times, having performed at SXSW, FEQ, Osheaga and Liverpool Sound City to name a few.

Le Couleur has received significant support across the globe, including praises from the likes of The Fader, Wonderland Magazine, Noisey, All Music, Flaunt Mag, Brooklyn Vegan, Exclaim, Atwood Magazine, and Beats Per Minute, contributing to over 10.9 million plays across streaming platforms.

Le Couleur have previously won the GAMIQ prize for the Best Electronic EP of the Year while their latest album (P.O.P) was selected among 40 Canadian albums on the Polaris Music Long List.

Based in Montreal, Canada, Le Couleur is led by Vietnamese-Canadian singer Laurence Giroux-Do and consists of Laurence, Patrick Gosselin (Bass, keyboard and guitar) and Steeven Chouinard (Drums and sequence programming) and their live performances are bolstered by Philippe Beaudin (percussions), Sheenah (synths) and JC (guitar). Le Couleur’s own sound draws closer parallels to the likes of Róisín Murphy, ABBA and Sébastien Tellier.

In the world of psychedelic disco, all thoughts fall away as the funk becomes front and centre. Concorde takes its name from the legendary Franco-British aeroplane from 1965, nicknamed the “beautiful white bird” for its sleek and modern design. This avant-garde project that ended in tragedy has always held a certain fascination for Laurence Giroux-Do; a deadly “crash” that inspired in her a sense of macabre sensuality.

In the album’s music, we find vintage influences, recalling the faded charm of 70s erotica, warm tones also rooted in psychedelia, disco, yéyé, and French chanson. Excellence Europe – Express is similar to an old advertisement for the Concorde. In this new neat and daring song, the group proposes supersonic and air-like production.

“Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, our Concorde album will be released on February 25th in a deluxe version to conquer the new world,” Le Couleur said of the release.

Including 2 brand new songs (melancholy ballads like you’ve never heard before), remixes of Napkey, Tusks, Super Plage, Ormiston, Sainte Croix and Dur Club, and 5 live versions! We are so excited to be able to present to our UK fans our Concorde album with our full band during this 2022 Europe Tour. After all these Covid years, it’s like a dream come true!”

Concorde is out now.

Image: Andy Jon

