Dive into the PrideFEST Pink Pool Party this Saturday



Pride WA are making a splash with the year’s most fabulous pool party this weekend.

The Pink Pool Party is taking over the Victoria Park Aqualife Centre, transforming the space into a bright pink paradise for PrideFEST.

The all-new event has a star-studded line-up for partygoers, with RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Spankie Jackzon, DJ Triplett and local divas Famous Sharron, Dean Misdale, Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison and Donna Kebab.

The beautifully blushing venue will also be fully equipped with mouth-watering food trucks and a bar for all the refreshments you need.

Shaz, who also serves as this year’s PrideFEST Glambassador, will be awarding prizes for the most glamourous pink outfits, so don’t be afraid to slap on the salmon!

The event is free, but registration is essential for the Pink Pool Party this Saturday 18 November. For more, head to pridewa.com.au

