Documentary series ‘Visible: Out on Television’ comes to Apple TV

New documentary series Visible: Out on Television will come to Apple TV+ in February.

The five-part television event from Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, will debut in its entirety on February 14, 2020, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television.

Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docu-series is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

The series features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and dozens more.

Mark Valentine’s Day in your diary to check out the new show.

