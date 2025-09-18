Donald Trump says he’d have “no problem” with a proposal to remove Pride flags from Washington’s streets

US President Donald Trump has said he’d have no problem with a proposal to remove LGBTIQA+ Pride flags from Washington’s streets.

The proposal was put to the President during a media discussion by Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for the network Real America’s Voice. Glenn is the partner of outspoken Republican congress woman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

- Advertisement -

In a back-and-forth with the President Glenn described the Pride Progress flag as a “transgender flag” and said many people had a problem with it flying on Washington’s 14th Street. The area is well known for it’s LGBTIQA+ venues and businesses.

Jan 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing. (Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock)

The interaction occurred on Monday 15th September, ahead of the US President flying to the United Kingdom for a state visit.

“A lot of people are very threatened by this flag. It means a lot of different negative things to people, violence.” Glenn said, before asking the President, “Would you be opposed to taking it down.”

President Trump said he would not be opposed to removing the Pride flags, but said it would probably lead to lawsuits.

“I wouldn’t but then they’ll sue and get freedom of speech stuff.” he said.

The Pride Progress Flag.

The comments come as the Trump administration threatens to crackdown on freedom of speech, and press freedom in the wake of the assassination of influencer Charlie Kirk.

Also this week the President took exception to a questions asked by a journalist from the ABC’s Four Corners program. John Lyons asked the President about his business dealings leading to an apparent threat against Australia from the US leader.

“Well your hurting Australia right – in my opinion you’re hurting Australian very much right now. They want to get along with me, you know your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone.” President Trump said.

Following the interaction the ABC has been banned from media calls on the President’s UK trip.

Also this week Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US government would consider cancelling the visas of visitors who were found to be celebrating or mocking the death of Kirk.

While broadcaster ABC America put the Jimmy Kimmel show on indefinite hiatus after the company was threatened by the broadcast regulator over comments the comedian made about the government’s reaction to Kirk’s death.

On social media The White House’s offical channels described Kimmel as a “sick freak” while President Trump took to social media to celebrate thew show’s cancelation calling it “Great news for America”.

President Trump also used social media to announce that he would be declaring the left-wing group Antifa a designated terrorist group.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” he added.