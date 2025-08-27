Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’ coming soon to Stan

Culture

It’s official! Drag Race Down Under is bringing together talented queens from Australia, New Zealand and franchises around the globe to compete in an all stars season.

Drag Race Down Under vs The World follows the UK and Canadian versions of the drag competition to invite past competors from our home series with favourites from the myriad spinoffs airing across the world.

- Advertisement -

Stan has today announced Michelle Visage will return as host, with Rhys Nicholson and Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan as permanent judges.

The announcement follows a sensational fourth season that felt like a new era for the competition, with Visage’s debut as main host after taking the reins from RuPaul.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand the Drag Race legacy,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founder of production company World of Wonder.

“We are going totally Glocal as local legends face off against global icons. Down Under vs The World promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion, and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued.”

With Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, Drag Race Brazil season two and Drag Race France All Stars currently airing, with more US and UK seasons on the way, there’s no shortage of drag in our future!

Drag Race Down Under vs The World is coming soon to Stan.

Latest

Community

Team Perth calls on AFL to turn Mitch Brown celebration into action

0
Western Australia's peak body for LGBTQIA+ sport is urging the AFL to take meaningful action.
News

Court finds anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith unlawfully vilified two trans women

0
The organsiation could facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
News

Former Eagle Mitch Brown becomes the first AFL player to publicly share they are bisexual

0
It's a landmark announcement that will go down in history.
Culture

Kylie Minogue set to wrap up Tension tour in Mexico

0
To celebrate the end of the tour Kylie's release a live recording from the show.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Team Perth calls on AFL to turn Mitch Brown celebration into action

0
Western Australia's peak body for LGBTQIA+ sport is urging the AFL to take meaningful action.
News

Court finds anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith unlawfully vilified two trans women

0
The organsiation could facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
News

Former Eagle Mitch Brown becomes the first AFL player to publicly share they are bisexual

0
It's a landmark announcement that will go down in history.
Culture

Kylie Minogue set to wrap up Tension tour in Mexico

0
To celebrate the end of the tour Kylie's release a live recording from the show.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in federal parliament

0
Senator Pratt took the opportunity to highlight that her partner at the time faced discrimination as a transgender man.

Team Perth calls on AFL to turn Mitch Brown celebration into action

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Western Australia's peak body for LGBTQIA+ sport is urging the AFL to take meaningful action.
Read more

Court finds anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith unlawfully vilified two trans women

Graeme Watson -
The organsiation could facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
Read more

Former Eagle Mitch Brown becomes the first AFL player to publicly share they are bisexual

Graeme Watson -
It's a landmark announcement that will go down in history.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture