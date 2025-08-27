‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’ coming soon to Stan

It’s official! Drag Race Down Under is bringing together talented queens from Australia, New Zealand and franchises around the globe to compete in an all stars season.

Drag Race Down Under vs The World follows the UK and Canadian versions of the drag competition to invite past competors from our home series with favourites from the myriad spinoffs airing across the world.

Stan has today announced Michelle Visage will return as host, with Rhys Nicholson and Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan as permanent judges.

The announcement follows a sensational fourth season that felt like a new era for the competition, with Visage’s debut as main host after taking the reins from RuPaul.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand the Drag Race legacy,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founder of production company World of Wonder.

“We are going totally Glocal as local legends face off against global icons. Down Under vs The World promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion, and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued.”

With Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, Drag Race Brazil season two and Drag Race France All Stars currently airing, with more US and UK seasons on the way, there’s no shortage of drag in our future!

Drag Race Down Under vs The World is coming soon to Stan.