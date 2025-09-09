Search
‘Drag Race Philippines’ winners and all star form pop supergroup REYN4

Culture

Four top competitors from across three seasons of Drag Race Philippines have come together to create a new drag supergroup.

Drag Race Philippines winners Precious Paula Nicole (S1), Captivating Katkat (S2) and Maxie (S3) have teamed up with Drag Race UK vs The World breakout star Marina Summers to create REYN4.

The four have each individually seen success at the intersection of drag and music, with Marina Summers releasing multiple singles including Divine and AMAFILIPINA.

Maxie also featured as a stand-out contestant on the second season of the international drag singing competition Queen of the Universe, where they were forced to withdraw in fifth place due to medical issues.

Now the foursome have released their first collaborative single as REYN4, paying tribute to the currently airing Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, featuring Asian drag race all stars from the Philippines and around the world.

Slaysian Royale is the first single from REYN4’s upcoming full EP, coming later this year. Listen below!

Latest

Culture

First look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

0
Netflix has released a first look at the highly anticipated third entry in director Rian Johnson's murder mystery series.
Culture

‘Please Like Me’ director joins new ABC comedy ‘Dog Park’

0
The ABC, Screen Australia and VicScreen have today announced work has begun on the new limited comedy series Dog Park.
Culture

Lizzo releases new mixtape ‘My Face Still Hurts from Smiling’

0
There's no shortage of Lizzo music this year, she's put out 22 tunes via the mixtapes, and also had two singles from her upcoming album.
Community

Queer-aoke! Fun and fundraising for Out & Loud festival in Perth

0
For the very first time, WA will be hosting the international LGBTQIA+ choral festival Out & Loud in 2026.

