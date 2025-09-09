‘Drag Race Philippines’ winners and all star form pop supergroup REYN4

Four top competitors from across three seasons of Drag Race Philippines have come together to create a new drag supergroup.

Drag Race Philippines winners Precious Paula Nicole (S1), Captivating Katkat (S2) and Maxie (S3) have teamed up with Drag Race UK vs The World breakout star Marina Summers to create REYN4.

The four have each individually seen success at the intersection of drag and music, with Marina Summers releasing multiple singles including Divine and AMAFILIPINA.

Maxie also featured as a stand-out contestant on the second season of the international drag singing competition Queen of the Universe, where they were forced to withdraw in fifth place due to medical issues.

Now the foursome have released their first collaborative single as REYN4, paying tribute to the currently airing Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, featuring Asian drag race all stars from the Philippines and around the world.

Slaysian Royale is the first single from REYN4’s upcoming full EP, coming later this year. Listen below!