Drag star Dean Misdale set to make history at Wildcats Pride game

Drag star Dean Misdale is set to make history tonight when they sing the national anthem at RAC Arena as The Wildcats face off against the Brisbane Bullets.

Misdale has been given the honour of singing the national anthem as it’s the Pride Round of the competition. They say they are not aware of another major mainstream sporting event which has had a drag performer undertake the role.

The NBA introduced their Pride round in 2022 and tonight’s game will see Pride logos on the court and players, coaches and staff have participated in the Empowering Allies sessions with Pride in Sport.

Sarah Flynn, General Manager Champion Australia and New Zealand, said the initiative was not just about inclusivity within the sport, it extends much further.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the return of Champion Pride Round with the NBL. The initiative is designed to promote inclusivity and active allyship not only within the league, but

among fans and the broader sporting community.

“Champion is committed to making sport more inclusive from grassroots community clubs to elite levels like the NBL. As loud and proud allies of the LGBTIQA+ community,

we acknowledge that the game is not over and want to be part of a future where no one questions whether they belong in sport, at any level of ability.”

Isaac Humphries, Pride Round ambassador and Adelaide 36ers star, said he was excited about the Pride round.

“Seeing the NBL’s Champion Pride Round thriving and going into its second year means a lot to me and the LGBTQ+ community. Apart from, first and foremost, wanting to live a life out of

hiding, I came out with the hope of making basketball a safer space for LGBTQ+ people, so I hope we’re a step closer toward all people feeling like they can be themselves in this community.

“Showing support and continued allyship, not only for me, but the entire community allows coaches, fellow players, owners, administrators, fans, and the media to make a

significant difference for the many who still live silently in the closet. I’m very proud to play in a league that is willing to publicly celebrate my community, and I know we all appreciate seeing some representation in an environment where it hasn’t always felt the most welcoming.”

Local Perth LGBTIQA+ Basketball team The Spectres will also be involved in the proceedings sharing their message of positive inclusivity.

Graeme Watson

