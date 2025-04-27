Drag star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44, days after having her leg amputated

Jiggly Caliente, the drag performer who found global fame as a contestant on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race had died aged 44.

Earlier this week her family announced that she’d had her right leg surgically amputated due to a severe infection, tragically just three days later she passed away.

- Advertisement -

Caliente was born in the Philippines but moved to the USA when she was 10 years old. Her original drag name was Jiggly Puff was based on a Pokémon character.

Jiggly Caliente at the RuPauls Drag Race Season 9 Finale Taping at the Alex Theater on June 9, 2017 in Glendale, California. (Kathy Hutchens / Shutterstock).

Caliente was one of thirteen contestants in the 2011 edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race, she placed eighth overall.

She made several television appearances as an actor. In 2015 she played a shop owner in the season finale of Broad City, and the following year was in the pilot episode of comedy series Search Party. Later she would play the character of Veronica in the popular Ballroom series Pose.

In 2016 Jiggly Caliente shared that she was transgender.

She returned to RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021 for the sixth season of the ‘All Stars’ edition of the show. She was eliminated in the second episode and was placed 12th overall. In 2022 she was a main judge of Drag Race Philippines, to date the show has not recieved a second season.

Earlier this week her family shared that she’d had her leg amputated to combat a severe infection. On Sunday they announced her passing via a social media post.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

“Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” they wrote in an Instagram statement.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage and light.” they said.