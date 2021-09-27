Drag star Joyce Maynge is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated

Drag queen Joyce Maynge is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, posting a fun video to her YouTube page.

To a soundtrack of Pat Benatar’s 1980 smash Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Maynge heads to a clinic to get the all important jab.

The performers name is a pun on east-coast furniture and white good chain Joyce Mayne. The chain’s namesake used to make the most cringeworthy and comical ads in the 1980s.

Check out the fun video, and if you’re not yet vaccinated – maybe its time to make that appointment.

OIP Staff

